Chadron Christian Connection
A Time For Learning" is the theme for the next Chadron Christian Connection luncheon. This event will be Sept. 11 at 11:30 a.m. in the banquet room of the Country Kitchen in Chadron. Special music will be provided by Jeff Milburn. A spokesman for KCSR radio will present information about their radio station.
Pastor Aaron Sprock of Chadron will be the speaker. Aaron is the Pastor of the First Baptist Church and The Kenwood Chapel of Chadron.
For reservations contact Darlene at 432 5432 or by email yantzi@gpcom.net no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 8. A complimentary nursery is available by reservations. Cost of the luncheon is $8 and first-time guests are free. Men are always welcomed.
Story-Time at the Chadron Public Library
Story-time will return to the Chadron Public Library Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m. Children (between the ages of 6 months and 6 years) and their parents are invited to attend.
At Story-time, children are introduced to books and group activities. Each week a specific topic will be featured and enhanced with the use board books, short films, songs, puppetry, finger plays and more.
Parents are encouraged to help their children select and check-out library materials before or after Story-time.
No advanced registration is necessary. Story-time is free and open to the public.
The Story-time sessions will continue throughout fall, winter and spring. All events will take place in the library’s Children’s Room.
For more information, call 432-0531.
Legend Buttes Rumble
The Legend Buttes Rumble in Crawford will return for another year Sept. 21-22. The Hot Rod, Custom and Classic car show is sponsored by the Crawford Area Chamber of Commerce. Events kick off Friday with a barbecue for participants, with public activities planned for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Legend Buttes Rumble includes the car show, a car corral, swap meet, music and other activities. Pre-registration for car owners is open now for $25. Day-of registration will be available for $30, while the burnout contest and swap meet registration is $20 each.
Electronic recycling day
Keep Chadron Beautiful is providing an opportunity to clean out your old electronics and dispose of them responsibly Sept.15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Take your old electronics to Chadron Federal Credit Union to be disposed of by ABC Recycling. All electronics such as computers, VCR’s, fax machines, printers, laptops and small household electronics with cords will be accepted. CRT monitors and televisions are limited to three per vehicle. No vacuums, microwaves or console TVs will be accepted.
Partial funding is provided by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality and Great Plains Communications. Participants are requested to make a donation to help cover recycling costs.
Contact Keep Chadron Beautiful for more information 432-3805.
Pine Ridge Quilt Guild
The next regular monthly meeting of the Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will be Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Prairie Pines Lodge. Kathy Selee will deliver the evening program on Sewing with Laminated Fabrics. Guests are welcome and encouraged to bring projects for Show and Tell. In lieu of the regular Saturday Sew Day, the Guild will host a weekend Quilting Retreat at Camp Norwesca September 21- 23. Contact Rose Fryda at 308-430-0688 for retreat details.