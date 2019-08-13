Back to School Bash
Western Community Health Resources in Chadron will host a Back to School Bash Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the agency's parking lot at 300 Shelton St., Chadron. WCHR will highlight several of its programs, including reproductive services, behavioral health information for students, WIC, immunizations and car seat checks. In addition, the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, Chadron Police Department, Chadron Community Recreation, Playful Pastures Pet Services, ROTC and UNL Extension will all be on site, providing free activities and the opportunity to sign up for programs.
Cavalry Demonstrations
The U.S. Army’s Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard of Fort Riley, Kans., will perform Cavalry demonstrations and have daily meet and greet sessions at Fort Robinson State Park Aug. 15-17. Shows are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.
CCR Sports Registration
Chadron Community Recreation registration for soccer and flag football, as well as tackle football, will be available Aug. 19 and Aug. 22 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Nelson Physical Activity Center on the CSC campus (use top south doors) and Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Western Community Health Resources Back to School Bash at 300 Shelton St.
Soccer is open to boys and girls ages 5-12, while both tackle and flag football are open to boys and girls in the third through sixth grades.
Tackle football participants must attend the registration as equipment will be handed out at that time. Practices will begin soon, and early registration is encouraged. Practice times are arranged by the coaches. Games are played on the weekends in September and October. For more information visit chadronrec.com or email director@chadronrec.com.
CCL Film Screening
On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bean Broker, Citizens' Climate Lobby will have an evening of short films from the series Global Weirding by noted climate scientist Katherine Hayhoe.
Importance of Sleep Discussion
On Thurs, Sept. 5, 2019, from noon to 1 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom on Chadron State College campus, Dr. Brittany Meyer will discuss "The Importance of Sleep." Dr. Meyer is a noted sleep expert and an alumna of Chadron State College. This event is sponsored by the BBB Biology Honors Society.