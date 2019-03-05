Book Sale
The Friends of the Library monthly book sale will be March 8-9 at the Library Annex, next door to the Chadron Public Library. Friday hours will be from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby Meeting
The Citizens' Climate Lobby monthly meeting will be March 12 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the UCC Church in Chadron at 270 Chadron Ave. The group will have a national call from Citizens' Climate Lobby followed by discussion of local events. Come at 6:20ish for a potluck dinner. All are welcome.
Auditorium Ribbon Cutting
Chadron Public Schools will have a ribbon cutting March 15 at 6:30 p.m. for its newly renovated auditorium. The ribbon cutting will be followed by the “Shrek the Musical” performance at 7 p.m.
Chamber Banquet
The Chadron Chamber of Commerce annual banquet will be March 21 from 6-8 p.m. at the Chadron Arts Center. Tickets must be purchased by March 20 from the Chamber office at 706 West Third Street. Tickets are $12 each and include entry, meal and two drink tickets.
Computer Classes
Chadron Public Library is offering the following computer classes:
March 6, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Introduction to the use of computer.
March 13, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Introduction to MS Word.
March 20, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. MS formatting and Templates.
March 27, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Excel Basics.
April 3, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Advanced E-mail.
April 10, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Introduction to MS Publisher.
For more information, call 432-0531.
Adult Reading Challenge
Grow with Books! is the title of CPL Adult Reading Challenge 2019.
The full schedule of events is as follows:
March 9 – 2-4 p.m. If you have seeds left over from last growing season and you want to exchange them, don’t let this opportunity to pass you by. At the same time, take the occasion to enroll in the Library Green Thumbs program and start to prepare for another growing season.
March 15, 6-8 p.m. After-Hours Salute to Ireland. Music, stories, food and games to celebrate Saint Patrick’s land.
March 21, 6-8:30 p.m. A Spring Time Evening Tuscan Supper. Learn how to make a Tuscan meal and eat it too!
March 21 - Last day to return reading logs.
March 25 - Winners of the Reading Challenges announced at 3:30 p.m.
Travels to the Holy Land
On March 12, Margaret Crouse will give a presentation on her trip to the Holy Land at the Chadron United Methodist Church, 847 Shelton Street. Soup and pie, along with some traditional foods of Israel, will be served at 5:30 p.m. with a free will donation and the presentation to follow. The public is invited to the meal and presentation.
Severe Weather Spotter Training
Region 23 Emergency Management and the National Weather Service are sponsoring two Severe Weather Spotter trainings in Dawes County during April. The first is planned for April 2 from 10-11 a.m. at the Lakota/Ponderosa Room at the Chadron State College Student Center, while the second will be April 7 at 6 p.m. at the Fort Robinson Buffalo Barracks. Current weather spotters, firefighters, law enforcement officers, land management employees, emergency service technicians, transportation operators, outdoor recreation and weather enthusiasts are invited to attend.
Training will include definitions and climatology of severe and fire weather, training on cloud and storm recognition, storm hazards and safety tips, and weather reporting procedures.
Across Western Nebraska, over 400 volunteer weather spotters and cooperative observers provide valuable weather information which is fundamental in helping the NWS protect lives and property. Forecasts are often based on observer data, and even warnings for severe weather have been issued based on information received from trained volunteer spotters, cooperative observers and/or relayed by a HAM operator.
For more information about the NWS spotter program, please see our local office Web page at http://www.weather.gov/cheyenne/ or our national severe weather awareness Web page at http://www.nws.noaa.gov/os/thunderstorm/.
Please bring a friend, relative or other interested weather enthusiasts. We look forward to seeing you at the training session. If you have questions, please call Aviva Braun, NOAA, NWS (307) 772-2468, Nan Gould, Region 23 Emergency Management Agency (308) 432-2251, or Chief Prosser, Crawford Department (308) 430-1958.