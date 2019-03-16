For 135 years, the pages of The Chadron Record have chronicled life in northwest Nebraska.
Originally established in 1884 as the Sioux County Journal by E.E. Egan, the paper has delivered stories of both major and minor happenings, from births to marriages and funerals all while keeping citizens informed on governmental decisions.
As the years have passed, the way those stories have been reported has changed. The paper, once a bi-weekly, now is published every Wednesday only. But coverage has expanded into other mediums, including online at thechadronnews.com and through the paper’s social media presence on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
As part of The Record’s 135th anniversary celebration this year, the staff is launching a new project called “Recording History.”
As the paper has always done, the “Recording History” project will document the stories of life in northwest Nebraska. The goal of the project, however, is to create video and audio recordings of area residents sharing their stories in their own words.
The Record is seeking individuals willing to tell their stories of how life has changed in the region over the last several decades. Topics for the interviews can be wide-ranging: the agriculture and railroad industries, the impact of weather-related incidents (i.e. droughts, blizzards), or the contributions of local veterans to global conflicts, as just a few examples.
The interviews will be shared on The Chadron Record’s You Tube site, and select stories will be included in a special print edition planned for September.
Individuals interested in volunteering for the “Recording History” project can contact TCR staff members at 308-432-5511 to schedule an interview topic and time. Prospective participants are asked to have a theme in mind that they want to discuss; though the length of the videos may vary based on the interviewee and the topic, the targeted length is 30-40 minutes per recording.
Staff is ready to begin scheduling interviews immediately, and will continue the “Recording History” project throughout the rest of the year.
“One of the primary roles of a community newspaper is to preserve the history of the region it serves. We do that each week in the pages of our print edition, but we know there are many more stories to be told. The ‘Re-cording History’ project is just one more way we can share northwest Nebraska’s roots with current and future generations,” said Record Editor Kerri Rempp. “We look forward to visiting with our readers about a variety of topics and passing their knowledge on.”