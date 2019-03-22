At Paradigm, old-fashioned practices merge with modern presentation techniques to provide a high-end, sustainable farm-to-table type dining experience.
“I want to change the way people look at food and even the way they look at life,” said Paradigm chef Derek Ray. He and his sous chef, Matt Klesel, have done several exclusive tasting dinners at the Bean Broker, and have recently launched a monthly event schedule at The Yurt south of Chadron, where they will have two tasting experiences each month for ticketed guests.
Their approach to food focuses on sustainability, with menus designed mostly around wild game and other locally foraged ingredients and an emphasis on using every part of an animal.
That includes things like livers, hearts and gizzards, which many people today simply throw out, Klesel said.
“We can still pull things from that. Everything has a flavor; you just have to find ways to manipulate it,” he said. He remembers, for example, hating rabbit and pheasant as a child, but when Ray presented him those foods in a unique way, without wasting any of the animal, he found he enjoyed it.
Ray arrived at the conclusion that farm-to-table style cooking was his passion slowly, moving through the ranks of the Denver restaurant scene and doing things by the book, he said. As conversations about farm-to-table increased in popularity, he tried to wrap his mind around what that meant, until one day it dawned on him.
“I realized I’ve done it my whole life,” the 2009 Chadron High graduate said. His family grew their own vegetables, canned food and butchered their own meat.
His passion for creating good food dates back to those childhood days, augmented by his battle with leukemia while in school.
“It started when I got sick, and I couldn’t eat much,” Ray said. “And when I did have a little energy it was nice to cook and see others’ emotions.”
He spent a lot of time watching the Food Network while taking a year off of school to fight his illness, he told The Chadron Record in 2009 when he was taking Brenda Budler’s Culinary Arts II class. He enrolled in all the food classes during high school and entered every food competition he could. As he neared graduation, he had to make a choice – baseball or cooking – and elected to attend the Culinary Art Institute of America in Austin, Texas.
But after some time there, and with a year of cancer treatments remaining, he decided Texas was too far away from home and transferred to the Art Institute in Denver, Colo. School in Denver, however, didn’t hold any more appeal for him and he dropped out to spend the next nine years working his way up in the Denver restaurant scene.
He started at the bottom of the ladder at Earl’s, earning the second in command spot within six months. After four years he took a seasonal job in Grand Lake before going to work for Argyll, where he met Kresel, a graduate of the Columbus Culinary Institute who moved to Denver in 2012. A year there led to a position as the head chef at Reunion, where he and his staff focused on whole-animal butchery and sustainability. His next stop was at Brazen, the spot where he feels like he truly came into his own as he prepared food grown on the Colorado land that surrounded them.
Despite that, he turned down an offer of ownership and spent several months traveling the world, something he said he felt he needed to do before he chose a spot to settle down.
When he left Chadron 10 years ago for Texas, Ray – who admits he was a bit of a troublemaker back then – was certain he would never return to his hometown. Even after his initial menu tastings at the Bean Broker were a success, he continued to believe Chadron wasn’t the right place for his vision. But people kept encouraging him to stay and soon his life-long connections in Chadron began to pay off – possible access to a greenhouse and the ability to rent The Yurt as a dining space, for example.
“All of these things started falling together,” Ray said.
And with that, Ray and Kresel created Paradigm. In addition to the monthly tasting dinners, Ray hopes to offer true farm-to-table events in cooperation with local agricultural producers. He will also cater events at The Barns at Galyen Farms and is working on other possible collaborations. Ray is considering incorporating a mason jar meal service into the business in the future to provide working families with quick, locally sourced meals, and is also available for private cooking classes.
“We’re kind of open to doing anything, within our parameters,” Ray said.
Long-term, the goal is to have Paradigm as an established farm-to-table restaurant. In order for that to be possible, Ray is working to develop a plan that will allow him to raise his own products.
“The only way I can cut the cost down is to take out the middle man,” Ray said, recognizing that if he establishes his restaurant in Dawes County, the prices have to be lower than they are in places like Denver. He hopes to have a physical location with an operating greenhouse and farm within two years.
There are only a handful of establishments of that nature in the entire country, Ray said.
“We’re hoping to turn this into a destination area,” he said. “If we can do this, it will gain national attention.”
The vision isn’t just about creating food, however. Ray hopes to find ways to mentor youth – particularly at-risk youth – in the culinary trade, fight substance abuse and promote good mental health through his passion.
“It’s about putting good food in people’s bodies,” he said.
Kresel, too, believes there’s something special about appreciating the time and energy put into preparing meals for others. His childhood home in Cleveland, Ohio, was a gathering place for misfit kids, who always went away fed well.
The fire that drove Ray to leave Chadron 10 years ago led him down a path in which he’s discovered how to find happiness within himself.
“What I do well is food,” he said, adding that he strongly believes people need to be more connected to the food they eat.
“The way you do that is a community at a time,” he said. “We’re changing people’s paradigm in this area.”