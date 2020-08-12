Parents bring COVID-19 concerns to school board

Monday night at their regular meeting the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education, with board member Tye Pourier absent, heard from parents and others regarding the impact COVID-19 will have when schools reopen. The first day of school is scheduled for this coming Monday, Aug. 17, and the coronavirus has been an increasing topic of discussion in the community as that date approaches.
Among the concerns presented to the board were the guidelines being put in place in order to reopen, including social distancing, expected mask wearing and contact tracing. It was also questioned whether Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) has authority to close a school when a certain level of infection has been reached or if the board will escalate the district into the red and require distance learning.
COVID-19 is a virus that everyone will have to face sooner or later, Chance Kvistad said, and nobody is being honest about the high possibility the school year could be ended early and moved to distance learning. “We as parents have the right to know how this school board feels,” Kvistad said, “and what number does it take to get to that threshold where we shut the school down? Does it involve our children or is it the entire community? Because there is plenty of science saying our children are the lowest risk in this population. . . or are we going off of Panhandle Public Health, their guidelines which go back to the Center for Disease Control and the WHO?”
Kvistad also questioned the effectiveness of masks for keeping people from getting the disease, and noted people working in the district who test positive for COVID-19 should be identified and isolated to further protect students and allow them to continue with their education. He also voiced concern that some parents don’t want to participate in distance learning and they deserve the right to know whether that is the course.
Superintendent Ginger Meyer, addressing who will make decision on school closures, said the board would take recommendations from PPHD, the Nebraska Department of Education and the Office of the Governor. The board gets to make some decisions, she said, but if there is an increase in cases there are recommendations to quarantine classes. It is the hope of the board to keep from quarantining entire schools.
However, the concern was raised that the schools could still be closed if a person tests positive and the remainder of students and staff in that given building don’t all wear masks. Essentially, it begins to blur the line as to whether masks are mandated or a choice. At all levels of the Chadron Public Schools tri-color opening plan, in which the district are still in the green, mask use is encouraged in different stages of urgency but is not mandatory.
Another concern raised is that taking the steps to fall under the guidelines set forth by PPHD is taking away from students’ education by having to possibly go to a distance learning, creating a distracting learning environment with the use of masks, and impacting sports and other extracurricular activities.
It was also pointed out that advance notice is needed if the schools will close as distance learning is difficult, if not impossible, in families where both parents are working. Another point raised is that distance learning could have an overall negative effect on student learning and their potential to advance.
Board member Boone Huffman, addressing how many cases it would take to close a building, said he didn’t want to wind up “pigeon-holed” into shutting down when hitting that number. Not setting a specific number, he said, still gives the board some voice on keeping the schools open.
It was strongly suggested by Lisa Kvistad that the board take into account parents’ wishes as they are the taxpayers. Everybody wants in-person learning, she said, but their education will not be the same as educators will have to spend more time on student seating charts, as well as reminding and reprimanding children. “How much actual lessons will be taught?” The guidelines are too extreme, she added, and there is no sign as to how long these precautions will be implemented. She asked the board to think about the children and not rob them of an education.
There were also concerns presented specific to mask use, such as where students will place their masks when not wearing them, for instance lunchtimes, “mask breaks” and outside learning. Masks are expected to be worn, but classrooms can be re-arranged to allow the six-foot social distance from students who choose not to wear them. This distance would also be utilized during group work. There is also concern students will not wear their masks properly.
As for staff, Meyer said the goal is to stay open and in classrooms for as long as possible. A teacher not wearing a mask and contracting the virus means being down one educator for two weeks; that impact is doubled if the teacher is also a coach.
Board President Tom Menke suggested those with concerns address them to Superintendent Meyer, and to communicate concerns with administration so they can be explored and answers found. He also emphasized there is not a single staff or board member that doesn’t want what is best for the students, and they all want the kids to be able to experience and enjoy school.
Chadron Primary Principal Libby Uhing also encouraged parents to reach out to building administrators with their questions and concerns, with the hope to have conversations about how the start of the year will look in each building. The reality, Uhing said, is there are some pieces in the reopening plan but each building has its standard operating procedures (SOP). These are online at chadronschools.org by clicking the COVID-19 button. The site also provides a quick look at what level the district is — green, yellow or red.
Following the discussion, action on a Return to School resolution was tabled to allow board members time to read through it and address any questions to Superintendent Meyer.
In other action, the third reading of Policy 6161.4, Classroom Environment, was approved. Under the new policy, teachers are expected to organize, maintain and ensure that their classroom is in a safe, orderly and clean condition for student learning. Classrooms should be free from distractions and other apparatus that may cause student health problems. Teachers who are uncertain as to whether their classroom meets this requirement are encouraged to consult with their building principal in a proactive manner.
The third reading of Policy 5141.2, regarding illness, was approved. Shortly following, Policy 5141.22 was deleted as it was decided the latter policy was redundant and could be incorporated into the former.
The third reading of Policy 4019.41, regarding employees with illness/infectious disease, was approved.
The third reading of Policy 5141.7, Concussions, was tabled. Superintendent Meyer noted there are changes coming from different programs, so not all are winding up in the presented policy. She said going forward changes will be made through one program.
Second and third readings were waived for the following policies: 1301, Anti-discrimination and Anti-harassment; 3600, Records Management and Disposition; 4019.11, Equal Opportunity Employment; 4019.14, Anti-discrimination, Anti-harassment, and Anti-retaliation; 5111, Admission Requirements; 6110, Equal Opportunity: Instruction Program; 7420.1 New Construction and Improvements to the Existing Buildings; and 7420.2, New Construction and Improvements to Existing Buildings.
It was noted that the above policies, upon recommendation from legal counsel, should include language that discrimination cannot be made based on status such as gender identity, age, sexual orientation, medical condition or other protected statuses.
Tabled policies include: 4119.21, Table Code of Ethics; 4219.31, Standards of Performance for Non-Certified Employees 4219.31; and 5145.3, Anti-discrimination, Anti-harassment, and Anti-retaliation.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.