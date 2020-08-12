Parents bring COVID-19 concerns to school board

As for staff, Meyer said the goal is to stay open and in classrooms for as long as possible. A teacher not wearing a mask and contracting the virus means being down one educator for two weeks; that impact is doubled if the teacher is also a coach.

Board President Tom Menke suggested those with concerns address them to Superintendent Meyer, and to communicate concerns with administration so they can be explored and answers found. He also emphasized there is not a single staff or board member that doesn’t want what is best for the students, and they all want the kids to be able to experience and enjoy school.

Chadron Primary Principal Libby Uhing also encouraged parents to reach out to building administrators with their questions and concerns, with the hope to have conversations about how the start of the year will look in each building. The reality, Uhing said, is there are some pieces in the reopening plan but each building has its standard operating procedures (SOP). These are online at chadronschools.org by clicking the COVID-19 button. The site also provides a quick look at what level the district is — green, yellow or red.

Following the discussion, action on a Return to School resolution was tabled to allow board members time to read through it and address any questions to Superintendent Meyer.