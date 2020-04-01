Parents speak to school closings

With the announcement made last weekend that schools in the Panhandle would be closing through May 1, teachers and parents alike began preparing for remote learning from the home and the possibility that students will not see their classrooms for the remainder of the school year.
April Blanford was relieved when the announcement came that the schools were closing.
Her son Gabe, a freshman at Chadron High School, was born with Trichothiodystrophy (TTD), a genetic condition that compromises his DNA’s ability to repair itself. Everyone’s DNA repairs itself, Blanford explained, but her son’s does it incorrectly. Where Gabe used to be able to walk, talk, write and many other things, he’s now confined to a wheelchair and has a feeding tube.
When she first heard about the COVID-19 virus spreading, Blanford was worried and hoped the situation here would not be as bad as in China or Italy. Then, it began to hit closer to home as reports started coming in of cases around the country and, of course, of local people being tested.
As a example of how compromised Gabe's immune system is, Blanford said in February of 2016 her son contracted two of the common cold viruses. One was a rhinovirus, a cause of the common head cold. The second was of the coronavirus family, attacking Gabe’s respiratory system. As a result of the virusesm Gabe was taken Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.
After he arrived at RWMC and staff checked the panel, he was flown to Presbyterian St. Luke’s in Denver. Blanford said if an adult had been hit with two viruses at once it would’ve been like a hard-hitting, somewhat longer lasting cold. Because of her son’s compromised system, his throat was already beginning to close up.
While on spring break from school, Blanford made the decision to pull her son out and do distance teaching. She planned to send him back when she felt safe to, but was relieved when the decision came to close the schools. Blandford further explained that the Special Education teacher asked if she wanted in-home services. She said she did, but for the teacher to stay away if sick or in contact with those who could be sick. Even if healthy, she requested people wash their hands when coming to her house.
She has also limited her contact with people when out and about, so as not to bring anything home with her. She hopes people are taking the recommended precautions to keep from spreading the virus, and that when this is all over it is not as bad as everyone thought it would be. It’s hard to not be unsettled she said, but is more at ease with the schools shutting their doors. She added the school staff have done a great job in responding to the situation.
Cory Brennan said she’s also happy the schools are taking the precautions and closing, and the parents she’s been visiting with are “going with the flow” in this time. She added it will be nice when the distance learning is up and going. Her daughter Rylee is a seventh grade student and wants schoolwork to alleviate the boredom, and her son Collin is a sophomore who’s keeping busy helping her folks on their ranch.
Brennan said she feels bad for the senior because there is a lot of things that they might not get to experience in the traditional way, like prom and graduation. As the owner of Bloom in Chadron, she’s noted people are already cancelling weddings and she encourages people not to jump to conclusions about how everything will play out.
Being born and raised in Dawes County, she said this type of situation is something that doesn’t typically happen here. She expressed her appreciation to Chadron High Principal Jerry Mack and Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester for keeping on top of things with the schools.
Chelsey Scherbarth said the closure if affecting her more than her first grade son. She noted he misses his friends, but through child-friendly video messaging apps they can still keep in touch.
Scherbarth said they received his homework packet Monday, and she knows she couldn't replace her son's teacher.
As a farming and ranching family, Scherbarth said many times she makes schedules but they are never really followed. Driving kids to school was something that was always a set routine for her. Though she doesn't miss all the driving, she said she took it for granted.
Since they're currently calving, it doesn't mean the family's stuck inside, Scherbarth said. She also expressed appreciation to the teachers for making sure their students can still continue to learn, and for other staff who reached out to make sure her son is okay.
