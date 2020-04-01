Parents speak to school closings

After he arrived at RWMC and staff checked the panel, he was flown to Presbyterian St. Luke’s in Denver. Blanford said if an adult had been hit with two viruses at once it would’ve been like a hard-hitting, somewhat longer lasting cold. Because of her son’s compromised system, his throat was already beginning to close up.

While on spring break from school, Blanford made the decision to pull her son out and do distance teaching. She planned to send him back when she felt safe to, but was relieved when the decision came to close the schools. Blandford further explained that the Special Education teacher asked if she wanted in-home services. She said she did, but for the teacher to stay away if sick or in contact with those who could be sick. Even if healthy, she requested people wash their hands when coming to her house.

She has also limited her contact with people when out and about, so as not to bring anything home with her. She hopes people are taking the recommended precautions to keep from spreading the virus, and that when this is all over it is not as bad as everyone thought it would be. It’s hard to not be unsettled she said, but is more at ease with the schools shutting their doors. She added the school staff have done a great job in responding to the situation.