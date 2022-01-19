Past year better than expected for agriculture

The past year was not a wet, bountiful year, but it was an improvement from the previous year, and observers agree things probably turned out better than might have been expected on the agricultural scene in northwest Nebraska in 2021.

While the hay crop was on the short side, both the pastures and wheat fields were quite productive, those close to the industry agree.

There’s also more good news. The demand for both beef and wheat, the area’s two primary ag products, remains strong, meaning that the prices being paid for them are strong.

Officially, Chadron received 11.58 inches of precipitation in 2021, according to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. That’s almost exactly four inches above the 7.61 amount reported in 2020. But the latter was the second lowest all-time, eclipsed only by the meager 5.76 inches that was recorded in 2002.

Third on the dubious list is the 8.45 in 2006. Each of these figures are from the weather recording apparatus at the Chadron Airport, which, through the years, has gained the reputation for nearly always showing less than what other measuring devices seem to catch.

The one on the roof of KCSR Radio in downtown Chadron measured almost exactly 14 inches this past year. That’s way up from previous year’s 8.76. In 2019, the last of seven years in a row when the area was blessed be above-normal precip, the KCSR figure was 21 inches.

The National Weather Service told the Record last week that Chadron’s average annual precipitation is 15.22 inches.

For more than a decade, when this reporter has written similar stories, his contacts have included long-time friends and rural residents, Delbert and Alita Hussey of Chadron and Eldon and Janett Wohlers of Crawford, for the moisture totals that they have faithfully collected and tabulated.

The Husseys report they received 17.65 inches in 2021, nearly seven inches more than the previous year when it was 10.76.

The Wohlerses say they came up with 14.75 inches of rain and perhaps 5.5 inches of precipitation from something like 50 inches of snow they received in 2021, for a grand total of 20.25 inches. Their total in 2020 was 15.45.

Both couples say that significant snow storms in mid-March provided the most moisture. The Husseys measured 3.80 inches of precipitation in March, the highest monthly total for the year. Janett Wohlers said they received about 30 inches of snow from two separate storms in March.

“Sometimes it’s not how much moisture we get, but when it comes,” she added.

Jack Arterburn, who works as a beef extension educator for northwest Nebraska out Rushville, also believes that dose of moisture was invaluable.

“It got the cool-season grasses off to a good start and set us up well,” Arterburn said. “The pastures held up pretty well, even though the summer was really dry in most places.”

Del Hussey said his gauge also showed 37 hundredths of moisture in January, 1.08 in February, 1.94 in April, 3.17 in May, only .96 in June, an even inch in July, just .34 in August, 1.80 in September, 2.36 in October, 1.70 in November and .66 in December, nearly all of it in a snow just before Christmas.

“It was an interesting year,” Arterburn noted. “Because is was so dry a lot of the time it was hard to be optimistic, but the results were better than we probably expected. We don’t want this (2022) to be another dry year. Many of the pastures have been grazed harder than they should have been for the second year in a row. Everybody knows we need more moisture this spring and summer than we’ve gotten the past two years.”

Former Dawes County Extension Educator Don Huls agrees:

“It was touch and go on moisture all of last year,” Huls noted. “The fact that we’ve had a mild winter to date has helped the ranchers with their feed supplies, but the big question is, ‘Will there be moisture this spring so we’ll have good grass?’”

Huls added that a farm magazine he recently read projected that the winter in this region will remain dry until spring, but didn’t go out on a limb to say what may follow.

Despite the uncertainties, there’s optimism in the cattle country, in the words of Alicia Hunter Robertson, a co-owner with her husband, her parents and other family members in the Crawford Livestock Market, where more than 6,200 head of calves were sold on Friday, Jan. 7.

It was the first sale of the New Year, and that’s annually a large one with about 10 hours of non-stop movement of cattle in and out of the ring and auctioneering. As soon as their two or three minutes of glory in the ring are over, most of the calves were loaded onto semitrucks and headed to their new destinations.

“We had a really good sale with lots of both buyers and sellers,” Robertson said. “The prices were a little bit better than they were last year.”

Some of the heifers weighing from between 550 and 725 pounds sold for at least $1,000 a head and many of the steers went for more than $1,200. Most of the 50 or so consignments came from about a 100-mile radius of Crawford while a bulk of the buyers represented feed lots in central and eastern Nebraska.

Some of the high quality heifers were purchased by area ranchers who added them to their cowherds or used them to replace older cows.

Last November during a bred cow sale at Crawford, the market was topped at $1,975 per head and other consignments sold for more than $1,500. Bred heifers also went as high as $1,800 for a smaller lot and numerous others brought from $1,450 to $1,600 per head.

Robertson said Crawford Livestock annually has about 90,000 to 95,000 head of cattle go through its ring, making it the ninth largest in the state. She didn’t disagree when it was suggested that the market is the busiest, privately-owned business in Dawes County for at least one day a week—Friday, the regular sale day.

Wheat has been another hot commodity this past year. While not every farmer had a bumper crop in 2021, numerous fields in the region reportedly yielded around 50 bushels an acre and prices have fluctuated, but have remained strong.

Mike Bartels, supervisor of West Plains Grain northwest of Chadron, said that last Friday, Jan. 14, the market price for a bushel of wheat here was $7.45. Last year on the same date, he said it was $4.99.

“The mills are screaming for wheat,” Bartels said. “That’s probably because it was so dry in places like Montana and North Dakota that they didn’t even cut it (the crop).”

Colt Foster, a grain originator for Farmers Co-Op in Hemingford, said the market price peaked at $8.50 a bushel in mid-October and was $7.34 a couple of weeks later.

Bob Delsing, who farms in the Dunlap area and has been a member of the Nebraska Wheat Commission since 2014, spent part of last week in Washington, D.C., attending U.S. Wheat Board meetings. He said domestic demand for wheat is high, creating premium prices being paid by the mills.

“Our wheat is the best in the world and there’s a lot of competition for it. Many foreign countries want it when they can afford it,” Delsing said.

