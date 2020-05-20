Pathogenic Microbiology students study COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chadron State College students enrolled in Pathogenic Microbiology this semester explored the epidemiology of the coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic. Students generated questions based on reading assignments from their professor, Dr. Ann Buchmann. She then organized the questions and formed three discussion groups to answer them. The students each compiled their findings in a formal paper and short synopsis for the public.

Two years ago, Buchmann’s class studied Zika and four years ago, Ebola.

Joe Keating of Casper, Wyoming, who will enroll in the University of Washington School of Medicine in August, said understanding how pathogenic microbes, including viruses, interact with the human body is going to be huge part of his career.

“One of the most interesting things I learned about SARS-CoV-2 is what drove viral seasonality. The change in environment would apply to the current situation. The virus spreads from human to human, and does not depend on an animal vector like mosquitoes. There is evidence to suggest that UV light kills the virus, which can slow the pandemic, but won't be enough to get rid of it. I wonder if our nation will dedicate more resources than before to preparing for an event like this,” Keating said.