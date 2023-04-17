CHADRON – Dr. Ron K. Patterson, Ed.D. was met with a standing ovation Tuesday afternoon at the Chadron State College Student Center Ballroom, as Nebraska State College System Chancellor Paul Turman announced him as the incoming 12th president at CSC.

Prior to the announcement, Patterson said, “I am deeply humbled and honored to be selected to serve as the President of Chadron State College. Chadron State College is a special place, and I look forward to joining the strong team of dedicated faculty and staff to continue to enhance the lives and experiences of our students, their families, and the community. The mission, vision, and values align well with my purpose and commitment to our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community. My steadfast commitment is to the student experience, establishing connections with alumni, and community members to ensure their success, while building on the exciting future of Chadron State College.”

At the welcoming ceremony Tuesday, Patterson said he is proud and excited to be selected as the next president. “Today is the start of a new journey that will build upon Chadron’s long history,” he said. “As we being this new journey, together as a community, let me express my sincere thanks to the search advisory committee, the search executive committee, board of trustees and all of you here today.”

Chancellor Turman spoke to how initially the search began with 63 candidates, which was eventually whittled to 13, then eight, to the final four who visited campus April 5 and 6.

Patterson said the search committees and board of trustees represented Chadron State with great distinction, transparency and enthusiasm. “You have been great ambassadors for Chadron State.”

Speaking to outgoing president Randy Rhine, Patterson noted Rhine experienced increases in enrollment, as well as new growth in the form of new buildings, and set the stage for the next exciting chapter of the school.

Patterson and his family look forward to getting around and visiting everyone in the coming months, and he asked for patience in this process. Patterson and his wife Jenny, an elementary school teacher, have two children, and a dog named Tundra. Olivia will graduate from high school this spring and signed a letter of intent to play women’s soccer at the University of North Alabama. Braylon is a seventh grader and will join his parents in Chadron this summer.

“I want to hear about you, your stories, what Chadron State College means to you,” Patterson said. “Chadron State College has a remarkable history of presidents that have led the college through change and growth. This legacy reflects a strong sense of community, institutional resiliency and citizens rooted with a clear sense of serving people, purpose and place.” This extends outside the college, he added, to the High Plains region and beyond.

As president, Patterson is making it priority to continue nurturing, leading, and guiding the college into its next chapter of success. “Collaborating with each of you and this entire community, we will strive to continue to build upon, and fulfill, the mission, vision and values of Chadron State College.”

This marks the second century of the college providing a first class, first choice experience focused on students, teaching, scholarship and service, with a complement of graduate programs aimed at meeting workforce needs, Patterson said. He’s impressed with the Residence Life Association’s vitality in hosting more than 200 events and programs, and engagement of the school’s 50-plus student organizations.

Among those events is the recent Big Event, which he said gives students a chance to say “thank you” to the city of Chadron. He and his family look forward to participating in the event next year.

Patterson further added through cultural, art and athletic activities, students learn the value of collaboration, diversity and impactful experiences. He congratulated the more than 400 student-athletes for competing in the highest level of Division II, and is grateful to live in a community where the arts are important and impactful.

A listening tour is high on the list for Patterson, in order to engage with internal and external constituents and learn the hopes and dreams for the college and its futures. He emphasized the students are vital to the academic and non-academic enterprises of the school, and commended them for their ability to balance study, community service and engaging in the campus.

Faculty are the center of the academic enterprise, he said, entrusted with educating and stretching the minds of the future. “As your president, I am committed to serve as your support and advocate.”

He is also keenly aware of the value staff have to the students, faculty and the college, he said, and their commitment to the culture of service and relentless pursuit of student success.

Addressing the alumni, donors and friends of the college, Patterson named them the heart of the institution. “Your investments of time, treasures and talent, and passion for Chadron State College, helps us achieve our goals. I’m eager to meet each and every one of you, to listen and hear your stories, share your rich traditions, and explore your visions and dreams for making an indelible impact on this rich, historic institution. I am committed to engaging and embracing the opportunity to further Chadron State College’s reach.

“Chadron State is a strong community and family. Collectively, we are greater than one individual. I will apply my leadership skills, experiences, education and abilities to build on the legacy and rich history of the only regional comprehensive college in western Nebraska.

Among his vision for CSC is building upon a strong sense of community, resilience to adversity, a practical approach as a community of learners, building academic innovation and excellence, fulfilling the mission and building our brand identity, advancing student success and career attainment, meeting workforce needs of Nebraska, strengthening rural communities, engaging the community and establishing new partnerships.

“This is where we begin. Chadron State College, let’s join together in the pursuit of this bold vision. There’s no place I’d rather be. Together we can transform Chadron State College, the High Plains region and the state of Nebraska.”

Patterson has served the University of North Alabama since 2016 in multiple leadership roles from chief enrollment officer to most recently, vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion and director of presidential mentor’s academy for the past three years. Previously he served as vice president for enrollment management at Marietta College; the University of Central Arkansas as Director of Admissions and Enrollment Services; the University of Tennessee Health Science Center as Director of Admissions, Assistant Dean for Student Affairs; and Christian Brothers University in Admissions.

"I speak for the entire Board when I say, we are thrilled to announce Dr. Patterson as the twelfth president of Chadron State,” said John Chaney, Chair of the Board of Trustees and Chair of the search committee. “Dr. Patterson has a true passion for the institution, our mission of accessibility and affordability of the State Colleges, and especially the students of Chadron State.”

The comprehensive search process involved input and deliberation from a wide range of constituents and stakeholders, including the faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members, and allowed the Search Committee to choose the best leader for Chadron State College and its future.

“I would like to thank the search and search advisory committees for their great work in advancing an outstanding pool of candidates to campus,” said Turman. “From this pool, we selected an individual with a passion for students and the region to lead Chadron State into the future. Dr. Patterson’s considerable enrollment success and comprehensive strategic planning experience will serve him well as he leads Chadron State into the future.”

Dr. Patterson’s Career Highlights

• Since joining the University of North Alabama in July 2016, Patterson’s leadership role has become progressively increased, all while improving enrollment by 16.3%.

• Envisioned and re-organized the University Student Success Center to advance a comprehensive approach to a professional advising infrastructure in all academic colleges, student success focused on meaningful connections, coordinating support, demonstrating care, and reducing barriers. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new approach increased re-enrollment, one-year retention, four- and six-year completion rates, and decreased student success opportunity gaps.

• Strong strategic planning leadership. He was tapped to co-chair the University of North Alabama’s strategic planning committee beginning to develop the second iteration of the University Strategic Plan and had previously led the development and implementation of the Strategic Diversity and Inclusion Plan, 2020-2025, advancing the University’s strategic directions of enhancing diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Patterson joins Chadron State College at an exciting time. This fall, Chadron State increased its enrollment by 2.6%, including a 47% increase in new transfer students, and has recently completed the addition and remodel of the Math Science Center of Innovative Learning, continuing Chadron State’s legacy of leadership in providing a high-quality education to its students.

Patterson is currently the Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion & Director of Presidential Mentors Academy at the University of North Alabama. In his current role, he assists the President with university functions, serves as the community DEI Liaison, and has responsibility for budget oversight and strategic planning. Patterson’s current projects include, but are not limited to, the development and implementation of a five-year strategic diversity and inclusion plan, development of a diversity course in the general education curriculum cross-listed across two departments, and student success and retention. He is also leading fundraising efforts that provide support for the division, students, faculty, and staff.

Prior to joining the University of North Alabama, Patterson served for 14 years as an administrator at Marietta College in Ohio, University of Central Arkansas, and University of Tennessee Health Science Center and Christian Brothers University in Memphis. He also spent four years as an assistant men’s basketball coach and head men’s golf coach at Tusculum College in Greeneville, Tennessee, and Marietta College. His six-year administrative progression at the University of North Alabama included service as associate vice president for enrollment management, chief enrollment officer, and chief enrollment officer and special assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion with responsibility for both enrollment management, academic programs, and diversity and inclusion.

Patterson is a visionary, scholar-practitioner and possesses a wealth of experience in diversity, equity, and inclusion, enrollment management, program and course development, student, faculty, staff development, strategic planning, assessment, and accreditation. An interdisciplinary leader by training, his research focuses on continuous improvement in higher education.

Patterson’s commitment as a servant leader takes many forms. He has traveled extensively to foster positive relationships between institutions. He has collaborated with governmental agencies in such countries as The Peoples Republic of China and Democratic Republic of the Congo to enroll students. At the local and regional level, he often volunteers at community-related functions and speaks frequently to civic groups, professional associations, and community agencies and organizations.

Patterson was appointed to serve on the Executive Board of Directors for Shoals Scholar Dollars program, Shoals Chamber of Commerce Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, and Shoals Chamber of Commerce Minority Business Council.

Patterson earned a doctorate of education in Higher Education Administration and Leadership at Creighton University, an Education Specialist degree with a concentration in Community College Administration at Arkansas State University, a master of arts at Marietta College, a bachelor of science at the University of Tennessee – Southern, and associate of arts at Northeast Mississippi Community College. He recently completed professional development offered by American Academic Leadership Institute and Penn State University’s Academic Leadership Academy for Academic Administration.