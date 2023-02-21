Pauline Heesacker

Funeral Services for Pauline Heesacker will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM at United Methodist Church in Hay Springs, Nebraska. Burial was held at Hay Springs City Cemetery in Hay Springs, Nebraska. Visitations will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska.

E. Pauline Heesacker, born March 19, 1932 went home to be with Jesus and meet up with lifelong soul mate and daughter on February 17, 2023. What a ride she had in 90 years. Jack and Pauline were childhood friends and ended up being married for over 60 years!!

She was a feisty wife, mother, gramma, Oma and Grandma G, but call her by her first name and it didn't go over well and every one of us learned that the hard way.

Besides Jack being the love of her life, dancing was right there at the top of her list. They went every Saturday night and if they didn't, her beautiful red hair really lit up!

Preceding her in death was husband Jack, daughter Janell, parents Von and Lillie, and grand son-in-law Bobby.

Pauline is survived by Jim (Sandy) Heesacker, Delila (Mike) Bartels, Cathy (Jerry) Dahlgren, seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorials will be divided up between Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs and Chadron Senior Center. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.