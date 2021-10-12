Pauline McNutt

Funeral Services for Pauline McNutt of Chadron, Nebraska will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10:30AM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska.

Pauline McNutt passed away September 29, 2021 at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette WY she was 95 years old.

Pauline was born on December 23, 1925, in Chadron, NE to Willis W. Pascoe and Frances C. (Boardman) Pascoe. She began school at the West Ward School and graduated from Chadron High School in 1943. On August 3, 1946, she married her high school sweetheart, Mason McNutt. They enjoyed 69 years of marriage before Mason passed away in 2016. She lived most of her life in Chadron, only moving away after her husband had passed to be closer to family.

She began work after graduating from high school for First National Bank and later worked at the former Abbott Bank of Chadron. When she and her husband purchased Metal Products Co. in 1961, she worked as the bookkeeper for the family business until her retirement.