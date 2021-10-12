 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pauline McNutt

Pauline McNutt

{{featured_button_text}}
Pauline McNutt

Pauline McNutt

Funeral Services for Pauline McNutt of Chadron, Nebraska will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10:30AM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska.

Pauline McNutt passed away September 29, 2021 at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette WY she was 95 years old.

Pauline was born on December 23, 1925, in Chadron, NE to Willis W. Pascoe and Frances C. (Boardman) Pascoe. She began school at the West Ward School and graduated from Chadron High School in 1943. On August 3, 1946, she married her high school sweetheart, Mason McNutt. They enjoyed 69 years of marriage before Mason passed away in 2016. She lived most of her life in Chadron, only moving away after her husband had passed to be closer to family.

She began work after graduating from high school for First National Bank and later worked at the former Abbott Bank of Chadron. When she and her husband purchased Metal Products Co. in 1961, she worked as the bookkeeper for the family business until her retirement.

She was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and especially enjoyed taking her turn preparing the alter for Sunday services. As a personal church project, she sent birthday cards to each of the residents of the Martin Luther Home in Beatrice, Nebraska after hearing back from a care giver about how much the birthday greetings meant to the residents. Pauline enjoyed camping and spending time at their trailer near Chadron State Park, gardening, reading, knitting, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, William (DiAnne) McNutt of Long Pine, NE, and Michael (Barbara) McNutt of Gillette, WY. six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her Brother-in-law Clayton Brown of Carol Stream, IL. and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Helen, and Charlotte and by her husband Mason McNutt.

The family suggests memorials to Mosaic, (formerly the Martin Luther Home) 722 S. 12th Street, Beatrice, Nebraska 68310-4548. Memorials and condolences may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, Nebraska 69337.

She leaves many loving memories to be cherished by her family and those who knew her.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Broken sidewalks spark discussion
News

Broken sidewalks spark discussion

During the Monday night meeting of Chadron City Council, complaints about broken sidewalks called into question the authority council members …

News

Council discusses use of ARPA funds

During a special workshop on Sept. 28, the Chadron City Council had a roundtable discussion regarding the use of its estimated $940,000-950,00…

Foul play not suspected in drowning
News

Foul play not suspected in drowning

  • Updated

A preliminary investigation of the scene, physical evidence and witness interviews led authorities to believe that foul play is not a factor i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News