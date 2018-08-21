An elderly Chadron man sustained injuries in a pedestrian-vehicle accident over the weekend.
According to the Chadron Police Department, Quinten Hugh, 84, was struck by a pickup on Main Street Saturday evening. Hugh was attempting to cross Main Street in front of the movie theater around 9:15 p.m. but did not use the crosswalk. He was hit by a northbound Ford F250 pickup, driven by a 17-year-old male.
Hugh was transported to the Chadron Community Hospital by ambulance and later life-flighted to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, where he was listed in serious condition Sunday. The police do not suspect drugs or alcohol use as factors in the accident.