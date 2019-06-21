Before the summer is over, Chadron will have a new coffee and dining option.
Tennessee-based Just Love Coffee Café announced this week that it will open a new franchise location at 302 Main Street, which once was the home to Radio Shack. It will be the first franchise of the business in the state.
“What first drew us to Just Love was the unique way of preparing amazing food using waffle irons. It looked innovative and fun,” said Drew Petersen, who with his wife Brittany, owns the Chadron location. “But as we learned more about the Just Love story, we quickly realized that their values as a company matched ours both personally and professionally.”
In a press release announcing the store’s upcoming opening, Petersen noted the brand’s mission to be a “catalyst for love” through its online fundraising platform and ongoing local efforts to support the communities in which each location operates.
“We get excited when we meet individuals who have a desire to serve their community and provide a place for family and friends to enjoy time together. That’s what we want each Just Love to be about. Drew and Brittany fit the brand so well and we can’t wait to share some “Love” with everyone in Chadron,” said Rob Webb, founder, and CEO of Just Love Coffee, in the press release.
According to Just Love’s website, the brand was inspired by Webb and his wife Emily’s adoption of their children Tigist and Amelie from Ethiopia. The expense of their adoption trip, and the sacrifices and challenges others in the same situation endured, sparked the idea of a for-profit business that donated a portion of its earnings and provided fundraising opportunities for non-profits.
“A cup of coffee represents a chance to stop, think, relax and watch the world for a while. Sitting down with a group of friends and solving global problems over a quality cup of coffee (or three) is surely one of the world's favorite pastimes. So what if the act of purchasing and drinking coffee was solving major problems in itself?” the website reads in its About Us section.
The Webbs set up a space to hand roast coffee, established an online store and began filling orders. Within the first year, the company had donated almost $100,000 back to the community and has since expanded through wholesale distribution and franchise development, adding a full menu featuring numerous signature waffle-centric items as well as other staples.
Just Love Coffee has been a three-time finalist for Micro Roaster of the Year and opened its first storefront in 2011. It currently has 20 locations under development across the Southeast and Midwest regions of the country.
The Chadron location will offer the brand’s signature lattes, cold brewed Nitro Coffee, loose-leaf teas and Italian Cream Sodas and an all-day menu, including signature entrees. Customers will also be able to purchase the hand-roasted coffee by the bag.
“From the attention given to roasting their own coffee to the preparation of hearty and delicious entrees that guests will have trouble choosing just one thing to order, Just Love just does it right. For Brittany and me, however, the most important thing we learned about Just Love was that the people of Just Love Coffee are more like a family than a business—and that is the way it should be,” Petersen said in the press release.