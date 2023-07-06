Chadron State College hosted Governor Jim Pillen last week, allowing time for the governor to speak about highlights from the 2023 legislative session and field some questions.

Pillen said early in the transition to his governorship he learned quite a bit about what it means to be a public servant, and keeping the purity of public service is something he strives for. He emphasized he hates politics and politicians, as they keep things about them.

“This is about Nebraska,” he said, and as a believer in the Holy Trinity he felt the call of the Holy Spirit to do what he could to help the state.

At this time last year, Pillen said, all of the revenues coming into the state were historic. There were increases over the previous year of 20-25%. As the “CEO of Nebraska,” Pillen said he knows it is his responsibility to help the state win and keep it from going broke.

Various departments began asking for more money, and it was denied, Pillen said, allowing the presentation of a budget with a 1.3% increase to the Unicameral. That was later upped to 2%, he noted, but it was still the most fiscally responsible budget for the state in modern times. The goal, he said, is to keep the increase at 0% next year.

This year, the goal is to take this money and put it toward kids, agriculture, taxes and values.

Pillen continued that the Legislature created the Education Future Fund with $1 billion in it initially and plans to contribute $250 million to it annually. Pillen said the goal of the fund is to help raise Nebraska’s position in K-12 funding, which is currently 49th in the country.

The governor also emphasized that property taxes are “out of whack,” and plans to put in work to fix the valuation process. “It’s affecting all of us,” he said, pointing out that a person doesn’t even need to own property to be affected by valuations. However, he said, fixing the process is going to take some time and won’t happen overnight.

In terms of agriculture, Pillen said it is one of the big drivers in the state that needs to be celebrated. In terms of assistance, there was an executive order for broadband across the state. This would provide the security of cable over satellite. The goal is to have broadband statewide in five years.

Bonding is also important in terms of agriculture, Pillen said, but doing so in a fiscally responsible manner so future generations don’t have to pay for it.

Ethanol is also a big deal for the economic prosperity of Nebraska, Pillen said, as having an E-15 blend at the gas pumps helps people save. There are 24 ethanol plants, he noted, and a developing biodiesel industry.

Pillen also encouraged conservatives in the state to speak their piece. He said he knows all Nebraskans believe in its youth, limited government and the American dream so kids are educated and make life better for themselves. He emphasized it is important people stand up and communicate that.

During the community question portion, Pillen was asked about the EPIC tax. Pillen said if other states are willing to have the conversation for everyone to have it, it would be worth that conversation.

Another question was about how to keep the kids in Chadron after they graduate from high school. Pillen again emphasized the importance of broadband across the state, as it would provide youth with more opportunities. He also said it is important people take off their “rose-colored glasses” and see that many kids living in poverty graduating are doing so without any skills sets.

“We have to be able to lift those kids up,” Pillen said, and work is being done to engage students as freshmen and sophomores and find them a fit in the community to be paid employees and getting trade education while still going to school. Pillen added this has the added effect of building up a thriving middle class.

Asked about the mental health and care of the elderly population, Pillen said he knows the system is severely flawed. While he didn’t have an answer on how to fix it, he said, it is on the Legislature’s radar to address.

As for the status of emergency rental assistance funding, Pillen said his position is to not give it to people if they are not working.

Pillen also believes it’s time to “clean out the closets” when it comes to the way Nebraska does things, as policies and programs put in place 10 years ago might not work as well now. He said it’s time to get the government out of everyone’s hair and find what works best for the people.