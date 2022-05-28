Pilot program begins for Chadron Transit

After the community public forum last week, Chadron City Transit is now moving forward with the pilot for a second Transit Bus that will be a fixed/deviated route. This is in addition to the existing demand route City Transit currently runs. This will be effective June 1.

The pilot fixed/deviated route will have 10 stops on the route, including: Wal-Mart, the lower level of Chadron Community Hospital, the upper level of the hospital, Edna/Memorial Hall at Chadron State College, the CSC PAC, Burkhiser, the High Rise dormitory, the mailbox located at Royal Court/Pine Crest, Safeway and the Chadron Senior Center.

The fixed/deviated route is Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. with designated pickup locations. For example if folks are at Walmart and need a ride home, they can catch the bus based on the designated times listed on the schedule. If the demand bus dropped them off at Walmart, they wouldn't have to call for a return ride; just hop on the fixed route pickup.

The route is 45 minutes, with services starting at Walmart at 10:15 a.m.

The demand route is Monday - Friday; 8 a.m. -4 p.m. Calls received are dispatched immediately.

Rides to the airport are by appointment 8 a.m-4 p.m.

This pilot program is to determine if a second bus is needed and if the locations and times are suitable. Times and locations will be adjusted accordingly.

