David Jones with Pine Ridge Job Corps was presented the Department of Defense Patriot Award by Carl Dehling, a volunteer representing the Nebraska Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve at a ceremony May 29.
Jones was nominated for being highly supportive of his reserve component employee, Sgt. Ira Mckillip, Army National Guard, from Chadron.
In his nomination, Sgt. Mckillip wrote, “It has been my absolute honor to serve the Army National Guard in Operation Guardian Support along the southern border in Yuma, Ariz. This endeavor would not have been possible without the constant support and gratitude of my employer back home in Nebraska. The supervising team at the USDA Pine Ridge Job Corps has gone above and beyond to reassure me that once this mission is complete, I will return back to my career. Many colleagues have called, sent messages, care packages and checked upon my overall well-being while serving. They have also provided support and reassurance to my family as I take on this honorable position to serve my nation. I feel extremely privileged to serve the Army National Guard, but also fortunate to have an employer to return home to who validates my efforts at the southern border as commendable and valiant. I will be able to bring back valuable lessons, irreplaceable experiences and strategic leadership skills in order to better serve my team of employees.”
“The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding support and cooperation to their employees, who like the citizen warriors before them have answered their nation’s call to serve,” said Dehling in his presentation. “Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units, and it’s a pleasure for me to recognize Dave Jones and Pine Ridge Job Corps with this award.”
Jones also signed an ESGR Statement of Support publicly acknowledging Pine Ridge Job Corps’ support for all reserve component service members and employees.
ESGR, a Department of Defense program, seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. For more information about ESGR outreach programs or volunteer opportunities, visit www.ESGR.mil.