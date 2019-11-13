The Pine Ridge Ranger District staff of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands, (NNFG) welcomes hunters for the 2019 firearm deer hunting season that opens Saturday, Nov. 16.
Tim Buskirk, Pine Ridge District Ranger said, “Because of the relatively large amount of public lands, Northwest Nebraska is a popular place to hunt. We welcome visitors to the area and want to work together to ensure a safe and enjoyable hunting experience for everyone.”
Buskirk reminds hunters using National Forest System lands that motorized travel, including off-highway vehicles (OHV) is only allowed on roads and trails designated as open to motorized use. He also noted that no motorized travel is allowed in the Soldier Creek Wilderness Area or the Pine Ridge National Recreation Area. Free Motor Vehicle Use Maps, or MVUMs are available to help identify open routes. MVUMs are also available electronically through the Avenza app for those who prefer to use their smartphone or tablet.
Tim Buskirk, Pine Ridge District Ranger said, “Additionally, due to the spring and summer precipitation, the area grew a very good crop of grass. We ask folks to be careful and cautious with campfires and avoid driving through the tall, cured grass. People who are found liable of starting a fire could be subject to fines, suppression costs, and/or resource damage costs.”
The free MVUMS, other maps and instructions on how to use the Avenza app are available at the Pine Ridge District Ranger Office at 125 North Main Street in Chadron. The office will be open regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. MST.
For more information, hunters may call the Pine Ridge District Ranger Office at 308-432-0300 or view maps and information online at http://www.fs.fed.us/r2/nebraska.