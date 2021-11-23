 Skip to main content
Plane crash victims names released

The autopsies of the three victims in Sunday's plane crash outside Chadron have been completed and the identities of the victims has been officially determined to be 44-year-old Matthew Bruner of Scottsbluff, his 21-year-old son Noah Bruner of Scottsbluff and 19-year-old Sydnee Brester, a close family friend from Gering.

