The autopsies of the three victims in Sunday's plane crash outside Chadron have been completed and the identities of the victims has been officially determined to be 44-year-old Matthew Bruner of Scottsbluff, his 21-year-old son Noah Bruner of Scottsbluff and 19-year-old Sydnee Brester, a close family friend from Gering.
Plane crash victims names released
