Playhouse hires artistic director

Post Playhouse is pleased to announce the hiring of a new Producing Artistic Director, Andy Meyers, who will begin his tenure working to present our 2023 season. Meyers takes over from Tom Ossowki, who bid farewell to the Playhouse last season after 16 years.

Though the position is new for Meyers, he was actually hired by Playhouse Development Director Em Laudeman this past fall, to help with some of the artistic planning during the transition as the search began for a new artistic director.

During that transition, he chose to throw his hat in the ring because it started to feel like a good fit for him.

“I’d worked with Em back when we were both actors,” Meyers said. “I’d hired her a few times, so I was really happy she hired me to help through the transition.”

Meyers is an award-winning actor, director, playwright, and arts administrator who has worked at theatres and arts organizations across the county. His extensive career as an actor includes performing at the Tony Award winning McCarter Theatre and in the National Tours of Annie, Bus Stop and A Christmas Carol.

He starred Off-Broadway in the 35th Anniversary revival of Dames at Sea and Circle of Friends. He is a frequent guest director/choreographer with such companies as Arizona Broadway Theatre, Missoula Childrens Theatre, Bigfork Summer Playhouse, Public Theatre of San Antonio, Shawnee Playhouse, and various academic appointments. He recently served as Season Director for the immersive experience House of Spirits NYC.

As a playwright, he focuses on creating Theatre for Young Audience scripts primarily through his nonprofit AM Theatrical, with the goals of bringing arts exposure to youth in underserved communities, while addressing social issues in a positive, entertaining and educational event.

Previously the Managing Director for Performing Arts at Snug Harbor Cultural Center on Staten Island, NY, Meyers continues in his role as Artistic Director for Fort Peck Summer Theatre in Northeast Montana where he has led the company to over a decade of record-breaking seasons. Combining that with is work at the Post Playhouse will be interesting, he said, because there is a bit of overlap. “I know I have strong companies on the ground in both places,” he said, adding with a laugh, “and who needs sleep, right?”

Meyers is a graduate of Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Boston and holds his BA in Theatre & Speech from Wagner College in NYC and Masters in Musical Theatre from University of Montana. During the pandemic, he returned to the virtual classroom, earning professional certificates in Nonprofit Administration and Grant Writing.

Though having never worked with Ossowski previously, Meyers knew him from working in a different company in the late 1990’s. This is his first year working with the Post Playhouse.

Regarding the upcoming season, Meyers said “The Spitfire Grill” is one of his favorites. “It really is a celebration about being in a smaller rural community, and it just has so much heart.

“Leader of the Pack” is a jukebox musical where the audience will know every song, he said, and “Clue” has an intriguing concept as the production relies on audience participation to guide the course of events.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” are classic family hits, he said.

“’Spitfire’ is the one that has my heart, but all the others are awesome shows.”

The mission of the Post Playhouse was a draw for Meyers, as well as the connection to the community and the opportunity to provide high-quality arts in areas that might not otherwise see them. “I think that’s important.” He further added the board and the community were very welcoming and gracious.

Meyers is based in Montana and finds himself right at home creating art in our beautiful western region of the country. Andy shared his excitement of this appointment, “It is so fulfilling to bring new shows and energy into towns in rural areas that would not otherwise be exposed to them. Being able to celebrate our awesome and historic venue this summer is going to be so rewarding. I love being part of a tight knit community and just cannot wait to be part of the community in Northwest Nebraska!”

He’s hopeful to be in the position long-term. As for bringing his style of direction to the Playhouse, Meyers said, “The goal with the transition is to have nobody know. I don’t have an ego about coming in and making my mark. If it’s not broke, I don’t need to re-invent the wheel. I hope I can continue to raise the quality level. Tom did such an amazing job. It’s a testament to how long he was there, and how well the theater’s doing. I think I’ll just continue to program a variety of shows that will appeal to everyone. I don’t need to push any boundaries, at least not right away.

“I want to sell it out and fulfill the wonderful legacy that’s in place.”