A last minute plea deal canceled a scheduled jury trial in Dawes County District Court.
Jessica Cuny, 25, entered a no contest plea to an amended information charging her with one count of committing child abuse that intentionally caused injury. Another count of first degree assault was dismissed as part of the deal. Cuny struck the bargain with Deputy Dawes County Attorney Doug Warner last Tuesday afternoon, just hours before her jury trial was slated to begin Wednesday.
It is the second time prosecutors have attempted to take Cuny to trial in connection with the same 2015 incident. Charges in 2016 were dropped entirely by the state ahead of trial as prosecutors worked to build the case against her. She was arrested and arraigned on the charges again in October of last year.
After her plea bargain last week, Cuny will undergo a pre-sentence investigation and appear in court for sentencing May 7 at 1 p.m.
She remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.
Cuny is accused of causing several injuries to her 10-month-old daughter in October 2015. She arrived at Chadron Community Hospital Oct. 10 of that year saying she believed her baby had fallen off of the bed in the middle of the night. According to court records, Cuny claimed the baby had woken between 1-2 a.m. and she had given her a bottle and put her back to sleep. She said she laid the baby on her bed and went to the bathroom when she heard her daughter crying again. She believed the baby had fallen off the bed and hit a coffee table/television stand on the way down.
However, Cuny told doctors, she appeared to be uninjured so she put her back to sleep in her crib. When the baby woke up the next morning, Cuny said she noticed bruising on her face and said the child wasn’t acting like herself so she took her to the hospital.
After a brief examination in Chadron, the baby was flown to Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colo. Doctors there diagnosed her with a multitude of injuries, including multi-planar bruising, a nasal bone fracture, a skull fracture, a femur fracture, a brain bleed and an altered mental status. They concluded that the injuries were inconsistent with the story Cuny reported and contacted authorities about the injuries possibly stemming from child abuse.
Chadron Police Officers served a search warrant on Cuny’s home. Among the items they seized were a crib and a pillow, both which appeared to have blood stains on them. Law enforcement also interviewed Cuny’s boyfriend at the time, Verne Weston, Jr., according to court records.
Both Cuny and Weston changed their stories while speaking to law enforcement over the days following the incident. Weston initially said he had left Cuny’s home around 7:30 p.m. the night of the incident and that the baby appeared to be fine. He later told police he had been there all night and watched Cuny’s children earlier in the evening while she went to the bar. Weston alleged that Cuny returned home intoxicated and slammed the door to the baby’s room when she went to check on the crying infant. He then told law enforcement he heard smashing sounds.
“Verne said that it sounded like something was being thrown into a wall or a door,” court records read.
Cuny later told cops in Colorado she had been drinking that night, blacked out and didn’t remember what happened, the documents state.