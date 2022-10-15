Plenty of festivities in fourth quarter

Being the final months of the year, there’s already plenty of holiday activities planned.

Later this month, the Chadron chapter of Kiwanis International will host the annual Trunk or Treat in the Chadron downtown. The event, from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, provides a safe and fun atmosphere for families to do some trick-or-treating.

Signups for the Trunk of Treat are free, and the winning trunk gets a donut breakfast on the Kiwanis. For more information, contact the Chadron Chamber of Commerce at 432-4401. Signup sheets are available at the Chamber office, or online at chadron.com/trunk-or-treat.

Before hitting the trunks for some treats, stop by the Second Street Plaza for the Chadron FCCLA’s third annual Puppy Pageant. Entry for the contest is $10, and contestants will have up to two minutes to present their dogs’ beauty and obedience. The top three dogs get prizes, and all proceeds go to the Friends of Pets.

Also on the evening of Oct. 28, from 5-7 p.m., is the City of Chadron Employees Association Chili Cook Off at the Chadron Fire Hall. Folks are encouraged to come try the variety of chili to warm up, and vote on their favorites.

In November, get a head start on the Christmas shopping during the Pine Bough Bazaar. The event has numerous vendors with an assortment of handmade crafts and gift ideas.

The bazaar is at the Assumption Arena, Fourth and Spruce, on Friday, Nov. 11, from 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Discover Northwest Nebraska and the Chadron and Crawford Chambers of Commerce, along with local businesses, are excited to promote a variety of holiday events this Thanksgiving and Christmas season.

“Christmas is about pictures and memories,” said Mike Kesselring of Chadrad Communications, one of the businesses involved in the marketing effort. “As we have drawn from the Northwest Nebraska Christmas celebrations and get-togethers and collected them under the banner of ‘A Country Christmas,’ it has been with that in mind.”

Other shopping occasions include Shop Hometown Harrison Nov. 18-19, the Kris Kringle XMAS Boutique Dec. 3 and the Sandoz Center Art Show & Sale, Dec. 2. Shop Small Saturday is Nov. 26, and the organizations involved with ‘A Country Christmas’ urge residents and visitors to patronize local businesses in Harrison, Crawford and Chadron.

“We are anxious and excited to see the outcome of joining forces with so many entities in Northwest Nebraska to pull off a well-rounded ‘Country Christmas’ for our community and surrounding area. With something for all demographics to enjoy during the holiday season, we are thrilled to continue adding the Christmas cheer and holiday spirit while serving the community and our members the best way we can,” said Chadron Chamber Director Gabby Michna.

Fun family activities include two parades, community tree lightings, a Christmas Cruise and a performance of “The Nutcracker.” Santa will make multiple appearances in Northwest Nebraska during ‘A Country Christmas’ as well, with his first-slated arrival Nov. 26 at The New Leaf. The New Leaf is also featured on Nebraska’s inaugural Holiday Passport program, so get your booklets and stop by between Nov. 19-Jan. 1 to get a stamp and pick up some great gifts!

Businesses, organizations and individuals can also help create the ‘Country Christmas’ winter wonderland for visitors and residents to enjoy. The annual Festival of Trees at the Dawes County Courthouse returns this year, and businesses and organizations are invited to set up a decorated tree at the courthouse. The Chadron Chamber of Commerce once again will host its annual Christmas lighting contest. There are registration deadlines coming up soon to participate.

Folks can find the full schedule, additional information and event registration forms for ‘A Country Christmas’ at the Chadron Chamber of Commerce or at http://discovernwnebraska.com/a-country-christmas.