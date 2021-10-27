Plenty of fun this weekend

Though the official night for ticks and treats isn’t until Sunday, Chadron will be host to several events leading up to the big holiday.

Beginning at 5 p.m., Chadron Kiwanis will host their annual Trunk or Treat in the 200 block of Main Street. While the name implies only vehicles will be decorated, previous years have seen downtown businesses also get in on the fun.

The block will closed off to traffic, and participants are asked to respect the flow of traffic and enter from Second and Chadron Avenue. The appropriate exit is at the stop light at Third and Main, and participants cannot turn around to go back through.

The City of Chadron and Kiwanis are not liable for COVID-19 concerns, and participants are responsible for their own health. Those who have questionable symptoms are asked to stay home, and masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Those who still want to get in on the decorating can fill out an application and return it to any Kiwanis member of Chadron Chamber of Commerce Director Gabby Michna, no later than 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. The winning trunk gets a donut breakfast courtesy of Kiwanis.

Prior to the trick-or-treating, check out some four-legged costumes in the Chadron FCCLA Puppy Pageant, starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Downtown Plaza, Second and Main. The entry fee is $10, and contestants are asked to arrive at 4:15 p.m.

There will be prizes for first, second and third place, and all proceeds will go to Friends of Pets. A donation box for the Friends will also be available.

With the evenings cooling off much quicker, take the time to warm up at the City of Chadron employees Association Annual Chili Cook Off, also beginning at 5 p.m. at the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department.

Those interested in testing their chili can contact Kimzi Zuver at City Hall, 432-0505.

On Saturday evening, head on over to Fort Robinson for the Haunted Halloween beginning at 4:30 p.m., at the Soldier Creek Campground. Take a ride through the haunted area while enjoying some chili. Costumes are encouraged, and grant eligibility for prizes. A Nebraska State Park permit is required for the event.

As fun as Halloween is, it’s important to also be safe.

Halloween is a wonderful time of year and a special “treat” for our youth Chadron Police Chief Rick Hickstein stated. The Chadron Police Department wishes everyone a happy, fun, and above all, safe Halloween. To ensure everyone who chooses to participate in our beloved trick or treat traditions has a positive experience, the department suggests following these tips.

Parents

Always escort your young children and carry a flashlight.

Be familiar with the neighborhood where your children will be trick-or-treating.

Always know who is trick-or-treating with your children.

Walk on the sidewalks. If there is no sidewalk, walk along the left curb facing oncoming traffic.

Instruct your children NEVER to enter any homes.

Stay in well-lit areas.

Inspect all treats before allowing children to eat them.

Choose fireproof costumes made of light colored material so they can be easily seen in the dark.

Dress your children in appropriate fitting costumes to avoid tripping and snagging.

Consider placing reflective or glow in the dark tape on your children’s costumes.

Avoid allowing children to wear masks, hats, or other headgear which could restrict their vision.

Avoid having children carry replica firearms, swords, or toys which can be mistaken for the real thing.

Teach children their home and/or parent’s cellular phone number or 911 in case they get lost.

Trick-or-Treaters

Do not trick-or-treat by yourself. Stay in a group.

If props are carried, they should be made of soft rubber, styrofoam, or other pliable material.

Do not take short cuts, especially through alleys.

Obey all traffic signals and look in all directions when crossing the street.

Walk! Do not run to your intended destination and don’t dart in and out of cars or driveways.

If there are no side-walks stay as far left of the roadway as possible.

Always assume the driver does not see you.

Only trick-or-treat at homes with their porch light on.

Never approach a vehicle offering candy.

Wait until you get home before eating any treats.

Homeowners

Turn on your porch light so children know it is all right to visit your home.

If you are placing a Jack-O-Lantern on your porch, place a glow stick inside instead of a candle.

Hand out only commercially wrapped candy.

Never invite children into your home.

Keep pets away from children.

Maintain clear walkways that are free from obstruction.

Motorists

Drive slowly and cautiously.

Look for children on the street, crossing driveways, and darting in between parked vehicles.

Avoid using your cell phone while driving because it will cause a distraction

Play your music at a reasonable volume so you can listen for potential children crossing your path.

Never drink and drive.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, poisoning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death among children ages 1-19.

Make your Halloween as fun and safe as possible by ensuring all medications are safely secured, or clean out your medicine cabinet and properly dispose of any unused, leftover, or expired medications by taking them back to a Nebraska MEDS participating pharmacy. Every day is take-back day in Nebraska! There are over 320 participating pharmacies across the state that will safely dispose of unwanted medications year-round, keeping them from falling into the wrong hands and out of our waterways. Find a participating pharmacy near you at www.leftovermeds.com.

Along with properly disposing of unused or expired medications, follow these recommendations from Safe Kids Worldwide to prevent accidental poisoning from medications:

•Keep medicine and vitamins out of children’s reach and sight, even those you take every day.

•Remember to keep visitors’ purses, bags, and coats out of reach, in case they contain medication.

•Child-resistant packaging is not childproof, so keep all medication stored securely away immediately after every use.

•Save the Poison Help number in your phone and have it easily accessible at home in case of emergencies – 1-800-222-1222.

•Never call medicine “candy.”

