As we pass from one holiday season to the next, it seems like every year there’s a bombardment of products and specials thrown our way from everywhere imaginable. But in a small hometown it’s the local efforts and events that make for the best memories.
Chadron Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gabby Michna said the Elf on the Shelf campaign will kick off Dec. 1 and run through Dec. 23.
Through this campaign, she said, Chadwick the Shop Small Chamber Elf will be popping up at different business locations throughout the community. The first person to spot Chadwick needs to let the business owner or manager know, then take a picture with the elf and post it on Facebook with the Chadron Chamber tagged in it. Doing so means $25 in Chamber Bucks.
Michna also noted something new to the holiday festivities this year is the community Christmas tree. The local U.S. Forest Service Office has been kind enough to cut down a 25-30 foot tree, and several different entities in the community, have been busy putting on the decorations and lights.
On Thursday Dec. 5, at 5:45 p.m., Santa will be on-hand to light the tree, at the community plaza space at Second and Main. Smokey the Bear, celebrating his 75th year in teaching people how to prevent forest fires, will also be at the ceremony, and hot chocolate will be available.
You have free articles remaining.
The tree lighting will also serve as something of a starting bell for this year’s Parade of Lights on Main Street. The parade officially starts at 6 p.m., will travel from First to Fifth Street. Participants should line up at the northeast corner of First and Main by 5 p.m., and the parade will proceed in the order in which participants arrive to line up — the first to arrive will be first in the parade. Prizes of $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place will be awarded to the best floats.
Entry forms should be turned in by noon on Dec. 5, though late entries will not be turned away.
As part of the Parade of Lights, girls ages 6-11 have the opportunity to be named the parade’s Snow Princess. The princess will get to ride in a car and preside over the parade.
Entry forms for the Parade of Lights are available online at kcsr.com, at the Chamber Office, 706 West Third, or at KCSR, 226 Bordeaux.
The Washington, D.C. Kids will also be available before, during and after the parade, at the Masonic Lodge located at Fourth and Main. The kids are hosting a Parade of Lights Soup and Sweets Supper that the public is welcome to attend. The cost for the event is $5 per plate, with all proceeds going to help fund the kids’ trip to Washington, D.C. in May of 2021.