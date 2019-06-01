Police Beat

May 20
1:02 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
1:03 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 1200 block of West 10th Street.
9:34 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
11:04 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported to the police station. Issued citation to 45-year-old male for shoplifting $0-500.
11:15 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of Main Street.
May 21
6:30 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 6000 block of Highway 20.
7:33 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of Morehead Street. Citation issued to 14-year-old juvenile male for third degree assault.
2:41 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported eight to 10 miles south on Highway 2/71 near Crawford.
5:26 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in Sioux County on Highway 2/71 near mile markers 95-97.
5:30 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported on Highway 20 near mile marker 55.
6:06 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported on Highway 20 near mile marker 68.
6:36 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported on Highway 385 near mile marker 163.
May 22
6:33 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 900 block of Morehead Street.
1:00 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 800 block of Maple Street.
May 23
7:46 a.m. – Citation issued to 16-year-old female for failure to yield right of way at Sixth and Shelton streets after a non-injury accident was reported.
May 25
9:07 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1100 block of West Highway 20.
5:29 p.m. – issued two individuals trespass orders in the 200 block of Morehead Street.
9:31 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of East Third Street.
May 26
5:42 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 100 block of Shelton Street.
9:38 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 100 block of Shelton Street.
4:42 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 300 block of Lake Street.
6:10 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of North Main Street.
10:30 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Chapin Street.