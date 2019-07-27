Police Beat

July 15
12:21 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 600 block of West Fourth Street.
8:02 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 300 block of Mears Street.
July 16
3:50 a.m. – Death reported in the 100 block of Lake Street.
July 17
11:06 p.m. – Citation issued to 29-year-old male for theft by shoplifting in the 1200 block of Highway 20.
July 18
8:15 a.m. – Theft by motor vehicle reported in the 400 block of Chapin Street.
9:35 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported from the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
9:40 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Bordeaux Street.
2:16 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 900 block of East Third Street.
7:13 p.m. – Assist other agency in the 200 block of North Mears Street.
July 19
9:48 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of Highway 20.
1:20 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of West Third Street.
July 20
1:21 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of Main Street.
10:40 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.
5:42 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 100 block of Mears Street.
8:12 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 700 block of Main Street.
9:54 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of West Second Street.
July 21
12:24 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Chapin Street.
3:01 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
9:02 p.m. – Extra patrol in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
9:48 p.m. – Assault, third degree, reported in the 1100 block of West Highway 20.
July 22
3:46 a.m. – Citation issued to 16-year-old female for minor in possession of alcohol, minor in possession of tobacco and criminal impersonation on East First Street.