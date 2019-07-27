{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

July 15

12:21 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 600 block of West Fourth Street.

8:02 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 300 block of Mears Street.

July 16

3:50 a.m. – Death reported in the 100 block of Lake Street.

July 17

11:06 p.m. – Citation issued to 29-year-old male for theft by shoplifting in the 1200 block of Highway 20.

July 18

8:15 a.m. – Theft by motor vehicle reported in the 400 block of Chapin Street.

9:35 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported from the 800 block of Centennial Drive.

9:40 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Bordeaux Street.

2:16 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 900 block of East Third Street.

7:13 p.m. – Assist other agency in the 200 block of North Mears Street.

July 19

9:48 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of Highway 20.

1:20 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of West Third Street.

July 20

1:21 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

10:40 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.

5:42 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 100 block of Mears Street.

8:12 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 700 block of Main Street.

9:54 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of West Second Street.

July 21

12:24 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Chapin Street.

3:01 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.

9:02 p.m. – Extra patrol in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.

9:48 p.m. – Assault, third degree, reported in the 1100 block of West Highway 20.

July 22

3:46 a.m. – Citation issued to 16-year-old female for minor in possession of alcohol, minor in possession of tobacco and criminal impersonation on East First Street.

