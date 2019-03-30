Try 3 months for $3
Police Beat

March 18

9:15 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported.

11:35 a.m. – Arrested 25-year-old female for terroristic threats.

2:19 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 100 block of Maple Street.

3:00 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.

March 19

6:20 p.m. – Theft of motor vehicle reported at Centennial and West Sixth streets.

6:43 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Main Street.

8:03 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 1100 block of Winifred Street.

March 20

10:04 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

11:04 a.m. – Issued 24-year-old male a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Pine Street.

11:04 a.m. – Issued 24-year-old male and a 25-year-old female citations for disorderly house in the 200 block of Pine Street.

1:16 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 100 block of Morehead Street.

11:55 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

March 21

12:04 p.m. A white California SUV was reported to be driving 90-plus mph on West Highway 20.

7:04 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of King Street.

7:06 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

March 22

7:02 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Main Street.

7:22 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.

8:10 p.m. – Minor in possession reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.

11:46 p.m. – Issued citation to 56-year-old female for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 500 block of West Eighth Street.

March 23

12:18 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

3:43 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1100 block of West 10th Street.

March 24

9:04 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 800 block of East Sixth Street.

9:43 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Cedar Street.

11:43 a.m. – DUI minor reported in the 400 block of Lake Street.

12:25 p.m. – Cited 17-year-old male for theft by unlawful taking and possession of stolen property and cited a 15-year-old male for theft by unlawful taking in the 500 block of Henkens Drive.

8:08 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.

