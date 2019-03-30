Police Beat

March 18
9:15 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported.
11:35 a.m. – Arrested 25-year-old female for terroristic threats.
2:19 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 100 block of Maple Street.
3:00 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
March 19
6:20 p.m. – Theft of motor vehicle reported at Centennial and West Sixth streets.
6:43 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
8:03 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 1100 block of Winifred Street.
March 20
10:04 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
11:04 a.m. – Issued 24-year-old male a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Pine Street.
11:04 a.m. – Issued 24-year-old male and a 25-year-old female citations for disorderly house in the 200 block of Pine Street.
1:16 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 100 block of Morehead Street.
11:55 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
March 21
12:04 p.m. A white California SUV was reported to be driving 90-plus mph on West Highway 20.
7:04 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of King Street.
7:06 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Main Street.
March 22
7:02 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
7:22 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
8:10 p.m. – Minor in possession reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
11:46 p.m. – Issued citation to 56-year-old female for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 500 block of West Eighth Street.
March 23
12:18 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
3:43 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1100 block of West 10th Street.
March 24
9:04 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 800 block of East Sixth Street.
9:43 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Cedar Street.
11:43 a.m. – DUI minor reported in the 400 block of Lake Street.
12:25 p.m. – Cited 17-year-old male for theft by unlawful taking and possession of stolen property and cited a 15-year-old male for theft by unlawful taking in the 500 block of Henkens Drive.
8:08 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.