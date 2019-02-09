Police Beat

Jan. 28
1:17 p.m. – Arrested 33-year-old male on a Dawes County Warrant.
1:55 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
4:06 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 100 block of West Third Street.
8:33 p.m. – 32-year-old female reported with possible alcohol poisoning, conscious, breathing in the 100 block of North Pine Street.
Jan. 29
12:39 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
3:15 p.m. – Injury accident reported at Eighth and Maple streets. 17-year-old female conscious and breathing. Citation issued to 17-year-old female for failure to yield right of way.
8:36 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of West Eighth Street.
Jan. 30
10:40 a.m. – Animal barking reported at Sixth and Ann streets.
11:00 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Main Street.
9:17 p.m. – Gas leak reported in the 100 block of Mears Street.
Jan. 31
12:02 a.m. – Parking complaint reported in the 300 block of Lake Street.
2:11 a.m. – Parking complaint reported in the 500 block of East 10th Street.
7:51 a.m. – Driving under suspension reported in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
2:12 p.m. – Possible narcotics violation in the 800 block of West Eighth Street.
8:25 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.
9:48 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
Feb. 1
2:46 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 1000 block of Main Street.
Feb. 2
8:00 p.m. – Citation issued to 48-year-old male for driving under suspension in the 100 block of East Third Street.
Feb. 3
12:43 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at Second and King streets.
3:32 a.m. – 32-year-old male reported having difficulty walking, hand and body pain, conscious and breathing in the 100 block of West Third Street.
9:47 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
3:22 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 800 block of West Eighth Street.
Feb. 4
1:43 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 800 block of West Eighth Street.