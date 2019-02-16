Try 1 month for 99¢
Police Beat

Feb. 4

10:19 a.m. – Sexual assault reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.

3:06 a.m. – 18-year-old female difficulty breathing, is conscious in the 1000 block of Main Street.

Feb. 5

12:20 a.m. – Issued citation to 18-year-old male for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Morehead Street.

11:21 a.m. – Injury accident reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

1:53 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

Feb. 6

4:38 a.m. – Vehicle parked in violation at the Aquatic Center. Boot placed on vehicle.

Feb. 7

10:58 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.

4:48 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 300 block of Ann Street.

4:57 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at North Lake and Belle Fourche streets.

10:33 p.m. – Accident – hit and run – reported in the 700 block of Cedar Street.

Feb. 8

4:53 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.

11:46 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.

3:18 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 1300 block of Highway 20.

8:56 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

Feb. 9

1:01 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

2:22 a.m. – Arrested 27-year-old female of Chadron for third degree assault in the 200 block of Pine Street.

3:13 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Shelton Street.

5:56 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 600 block of Bordeaux Street.

4:47 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

6:31 p.m. – 39-year-old female unconscious but breathing in the 200 block of Pine Street.

6:31 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

10:25 p.m. – Disturbance – loud party – reported in the 200 block of East Niobrara.

10:25 p.m. – Minor in possession reported in the 200 block of East Niobrara.

11:43 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.

11:45 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.

Feb. 10

1:16 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of East Niobrara.

1:41 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

8:03 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported near Finnegan Park.

10:57 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.