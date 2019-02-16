Police Beat

Feb. 4
10:19 a.m. – Sexual assault reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.
3:06 a.m. – 18-year-old female difficulty breathing, is conscious in the 1000 block of Main Street.
Feb. 5
12:20 a.m. – Issued citation to 18-year-old male for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Morehead Street.
11:21 a.m. – Injury accident reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
1:53 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
Feb. 6
4:38 a.m. – Vehicle parked in violation at the Aquatic Center. Boot placed on vehicle.
Feb. 7
10:58 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.
4:48 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 300 block of Ann Street.
4:57 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at North Lake and Belle Fourche streets.
10:33 p.m. – Accident – hit and run – reported in the 700 block of Cedar Street.
Feb. 8
4:53 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
11:46 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.
3:18 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 1300 block of Highway 20.
8:56 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
Feb. 9
1:01 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
2:22 a.m. – Arrested 27-year-old female of Chadron for third degree assault in the 200 block of Pine Street.
3:13 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Shelton Street.
5:56 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 600 block of Bordeaux Street.
4:47 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
6:31 p.m. – 39-year-old female unconscious but breathing in the 200 block of Pine Street.
6:31 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
10:25 p.m. – Disturbance – loud party – reported in the 200 block of East Niobrara.
10:25 p.m. – Minor in possession reported in the 200 block of East Niobrara.
11:43 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.
11:45 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.
Feb. 10
1:16 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of East Niobrara.
1:41 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Main Street.
8:03 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported near Finnegan Park.
10:57 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.