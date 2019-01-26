Try 1 month for 99¢
Police Beat

Jan. 16

8:50 a.m. – Motorist assist at Three Mile Island.

Jan. 17

1:36 a.m. – Arrested 19-year-old female for third degree assault in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.

2:33 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.

5:42 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of North Lake Street.

Jan. 18

1:24 a.m. – Arrested 21-year-old male for assault in the third degree in the 100 block of Main Street.

1:46 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Chapin and 10th streets.

1:50 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at 10th and Maple streets.

4:40 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.

Jan. 19

12:07 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

1:29 a.m. – Theft of a motor vehicle reported in the 100 block of Pine Street.

1:52 a.m. – Citation issued to 18-year-old female for minor in possession in the 900 block of Bordeaux Street.

7:15 a.m. – Theft of a motor vehicle reported in the 700 block of West Sixth Street.

8:21 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Fourth and Shelton streets.

8:57 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Third and Maple streets.

3:10 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of Gordon Avenue.

8:38 p.m. – Issued citation to 28-year-old male for criminal mischief in the 300 block of North Lake Street.

10:16 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 100 block of North Lake Street.

10:16 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of North Pine Street.

Jan. 20

1:41 a.m. – Citation issued to 20-year-old male for minor in possession of alcohol in the 200 block of Maple Street.

1:41 a.m. – Citations issued for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia to 18-year-old male, 20-year-old male, 19-year-old male, 21-year-old male and an 18-year-old male.

11:28 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of Morehead Street.

