Police Beat

Jan. 16
8:50 a.m. – Motorist assist at Three Mile Island.
Jan. 17
1:36 a.m. – Arrested 19-year-old female for third degree assault in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.
2:33 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.
5:42 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of North Lake Street.
Jan. 18
1:24 a.m. – Arrested 21-year-old male for assault in the third degree in the 100 block of Main Street.
1:46 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Chapin and 10th streets.
1:50 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at 10th and Maple streets.
4:40 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
Jan. 19
12:07 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
1:29 a.m. – Theft of a motor vehicle reported in the 100 block of Pine Street.
1:52 a.m. – Citation issued to 18-year-old female for minor in possession in the 900 block of Bordeaux Street.
7:15 a.m. – Theft of a motor vehicle reported in the 700 block of West Sixth Street.
8:21 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Fourth and Shelton streets.
8:57 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Third and Maple streets.
3:10 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of Gordon Avenue.
8:38 p.m. – Issued citation to 28-year-old male for criminal mischief in the 300 block of North Lake Street.
10:16 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 100 block of North Lake Street.
10:16 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of North Pine Street.
Jan. 20
1:41 a.m. – Citation issued to 20-year-old male for minor in possession of alcohol in the 200 block of Maple Street.
1:41 a.m. – Citations issued for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia to 18-year-old male, 20-year-old male, 19-year-old male, 21-year-old male and an 18-year-old male.
11:28 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of Morehead Street.