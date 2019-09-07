Police Beat

Aug. 26
7:17 a.m. – Parking complaint reported in the 500 block of West Eighth Street
10:06 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported on Airport Road.
4:45 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 300 block of Lake Street.
9:05 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of Ann Street.
Aug. 27
12:02 p.m. – Sexual assault reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.
1:29 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1300 block of West Highway 20.
1:52 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1500 block of West Sixth Street.
7:39 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.
8:90 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in Regency Trailer Court.
Aug. 28
12:17 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
3:37 a.m. – Parking complaint reported in the 500 block of East 10th Street.
8:41 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.
9:36 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.
1:21 p.m. – Citation issued to 22-year-old female for theft by unlawful taking in the 500 block of Linden Street.
7:46 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of Henkens Drive.
Aug. 29
12:19 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
1:04 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Chadron Avenue.
11:53 am. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of West Second Street.
4:04 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 100 block of East Highway 20.
4:57 p.m. – Narcotic violation reported at Fourth and Maple streets.
Aug. 30
12:09 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
3:45 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of North Maple Street.