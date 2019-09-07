{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

Aug. 26

7:17 a.m. – Parking complaint reported in the 500 block of West Eighth Street

10:06 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported on Airport Road.

4:45 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 300 block of Lake Street.

9:05 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of Ann Street.

Aug. 27

12:02 p.m. – Sexual assault reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.

1:29 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1300 block of West Highway 20.

1:52 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1500 block of West Sixth Street.

7:39 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.

8:90 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in Regency Trailer Court.

Aug. 28

12:17 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

3:37 a.m. – Parking complaint reported in the 500 block of East 10th Street.

8:41 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.

9:36 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.

1:21 p.m. – Citation issued to 22-year-old female for theft by unlawful taking in the 500 block of Linden Street.

7:46 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of Henkens Drive.

Aug. 29

12:19 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Main Street.

1:04 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Chadron Avenue.

11:53 am. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of West Second Street.

4:04 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 100 block of East Highway 20.

4:57 p.m. – Narcotic violation reported at Fourth and Maple streets.

Aug. 30

12:09 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

3:45 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of North Maple Street.

