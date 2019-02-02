Police Beat

Jan. 21
12:10 p.m. – Issued citation to 18-year-old male for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, in the 1000 block of Main Street.
1:28 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of King Street.
Jan. 22
11:19 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.
2:14 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 500 block of Bordeaux Street.
3:44 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 400 block of Mears Street.
4:40 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 900 block of West 10th Street.
Jan. 23
6:00 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
9:51 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Chadron Avenue.
Jan. 24
12:35 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of Pine Street.
6:43 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Highways 20 and 385.
12:12 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Third and Main streets.
1:30 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 1300 block of West Eighth Street.
3:34 p.m. – Citation issued to 20-year-old subject for theft by shoplifting in the 1000 block of East Third Street.
5:02 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.
Jan. 25
1:05 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of West Second Street.
11:58 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1100 block of West Highway 20.
11:24 p.m. – Arrested 36-year-old female on a Dawes County warrant for failure to report an accident and false reporting in the 100 block of North Pine Street.
Jan. 26
1:40 a.m. – Issued citation to 18-year-old female for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, at Eighth and Bordeaux streets.
Jan. 27
6:51 p.m. – Theft from a vehicle reported in the 100 block of West Eighth Street.
8:05 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1500 block of West Sixth Street.