Police Beat

June 17

7:37 a.m. – Possible narcotic violation reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

8:45 a.m. – Search warrant served in the 200 block of Pine Street.

9:28 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of North Mears Street.

11:35 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 100 block of Ash Street in Crawford.

1:25 p.m. – Stolen vehicle reported in the 200 block of Ann Street in Pine Ridge, S.D.

June 18

10:13 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of East Highway 20.

10:40 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Main Street.

11:44 a.m. – Possible narcotic violation in the 1100 block of West Highway 20.

1:14 p.m. – Theft from vehicle reported in the 400 block of King Street.

1:59 p.m. – Theft of bicycle reported in the 200 block of West Fourth Street.

5:42 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.

9:51 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

10:31 p.m. – Assault, third degree, reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

June 19

4:10 a.m. – Possible narcotic violation reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.

12:05 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Main Street.

2:43 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 300 block of North Mears Street.

11:59 p.m. – Arrested 43-year-old male on an outstanding arrest warrant in the 200 block of Chadron Avenue.

June 20

8:30 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 800 block of West Highway 20.

12:54 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.

3:55 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Cloverleaf Street.

6:43 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

7:24 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.

June 21

1:18 a.m. – Arrested 29-year-old male for driving under the influence, refusal to submit to chemical test and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of West Second Street.

12:41 p.m. - Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Main Street. 

June 22 

8:06 p.m. - Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of Pine Street. 

June 23 

10:01 a.m. - Citation issued to 50-year-old female for dog at large, second offense, in the 900 block of Morehead Street. 

5:25 p.m. - Two-vehicle accident, 44-year-old male with back pain, conscious and breathing at Highway 20 and McHenry Road. 

