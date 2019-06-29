Police Beat

June 17
7:37 a.m. – Possible narcotic violation reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
8:45 a.m. – Search warrant served in the 200 block of Pine Street.
9:28 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of North Mears Street.
11:35 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 100 block of Ash Street in Crawford.
1:25 p.m. – Stolen vehicle reported in the 200 block of Ann Street in Pine Ridge, S.D.
June 18
10:13 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of East Highway 20.
10:40 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
11:44 a.m. – Possible narcotic violation in the 1100 block of West Highway 20.
1:14 p.m. – Theft from vehicle reported in the 400 block of King Street.
1:59 p.m. – Theft of bicycle reported in the 200 block of West Fourth Street.
5:42 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
9:51 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Main Street.
10:31 p.m. – Assault, third degree, reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
June 19
4:10 a.m. – Possible narcotic violation reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
12:05 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
2:43 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 300 block of North Mears Street.
11:59 p.m. – Arrested 43-year-old male on an outstanding arrest warrant in the 200 block of Chadron Avenue.
June 20
8:30 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 800 block of West Highway 20.
12:54 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.
3:55 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Cloverleaf Street.
6:43 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
7:24 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.
June 21
1:18 a.m. – Arrested 29-year-old male for driving under the influence, refusal to submit to chemical test and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of West Second Street.
12:41 p.m. - Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
June 22
8:06 p.m. - Criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of Pine Street.
June 23
10:01 a.m. - Citation issued to 50-year-old female for dog at large, second offense, in the 900 block of Morehead Street.
5:25 p.m. - Two-vehicle accident, 44-year-old male with back pain, conscious and breathing at Highway 20 and McHenry Road.