Police Beat

Aug. 5
9:47 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported at First and Maple streets. Citation issued to 30-year-old female for failure to yield right of way.
4:32 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
7:26 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of Bordeaux Street.
8:46 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of Ann Street.
Aug. 8
7:41 a.m. – Theft of motor vehicle reported in the 100 block of Mears Street.
6:05 p.m. – Citation issued to 54-year-old male for dog at large, first offense, in the 100 block of North Pine Street.
Aug. 9
12:55 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
You have free articles remaining.
2:26 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Third and Main streets.
9:29 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Spruce Street.
10:10 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
11:25 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Main Street.
Aug. 10
11:07 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of East Second Street.
7:28 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Chapin Street.
8:30 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of Maple Street.
Aug. 11
11:09 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at Fifth and Cedar streets.