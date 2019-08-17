{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

Aug. 5

9:47 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported at First and Maple streets. Citation issued to 30-year-old female for failure to yield right of way.

4:32 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

7:26 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of Bordeaux Street.

8:46 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of Ann Street.

Aug. 8

7:41 a.m. – Theft of motor vehicle reported in the 100 block of Mears Street.

6:05 p.m. – Citation issued to 54-year-old male for dog at large, first offense, in the 100 block of North Pine Street.

Aug. 9

12:55 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

2:26 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Third and Main streets.

9:29 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Spruce Street.

10:10 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Main Street.

11:25 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

Aug. 10

11:07 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of East Second Street.

7:28 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Chapin Street.

8:30 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of Maple Street.

Aug. 11

11:09 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at Fifth and Cedar streets.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0