Police Beat

Nov. 16
2:45 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
Nov. 17
3:05 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of Lake Street.
3:22 a.m. – Arrested 33-year-old male in the 400 block of Lake Street on a Dawes County warrant for theft by shoplifting and a Sheridan County warrant for failure to pay a fine on traffic offenses.
9:45 a.m. – Citation issued to 32-year-old female for dog at large, second offense, in the 400 block of North Morehead.
11:37 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Third and Pine streets.
11:52 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 800 block of West Sixth Street.
2:21 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 600 block of South Highway 385.
Nov. 18
12:34 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in Westview Estates.
1:51 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
Nov. 19
4:28 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 700 block of Highway 385.
4:49 a.m. – Issued citation to 29-year-old male in the 700 block of Highway 385 for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:19 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Eighth and Cedar streets.
Nov. 20
2:08 p.m. – Citation issued to 36-year-old Pine Ridge, S.D., female for theft by shoplifting in the 500 block of Linden Street.
Nov. 21
12:32 a.m. – Disturbance reported in Westview Trailer court.
4:07 p.m. – Citation issued for no proof of insurance to a 38-year-old female in the 200 block of King Street.
Nov. 22
12:14 a.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
Nov. 23
9:48 a.m. – Arrested 24-year-old male on a Pennington County warrant in the 200 block of West Fourth Street.
10:20 a.m. – Citation issued to 24-year-old male for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana in the 400 block of Main Street.
1:26 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
Nov. 24
12:00 a.m. – Citation issued to 17-year-old female for minor in possession in the 800 block of Morehead Street.
12:00 a.m. – Citation issued to 16-year-old male for minor in possession of alcohol and open container in the 800 block of Morehead Street.
Nov. 25
12:35 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Main Street.
6:18 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 800 block of East 10th Street.