Police Beat

March 4
4:58 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 1600 block of West Sixth Street.
March 5
10:00 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of North Main Street.
11:33 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Maple Street.
March 6
10:49 a.m. – Burglary reported in the 400 block of Morehead Street.
12:07 p.m. – Arrested 29-year-old male for driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and driving under suspension in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
5:13 p.m. – Arrested 42-year-old male on Pennington County warrant and driving under suspension at Highway 385 and Sixth Street.
March 7
12:18 a.m. – Issued citation to 19-year-old male for possession of marijuana, less than an ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Main Street.
9:07 a.m. – Non-injury accident in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
11:54 a.m. – Non-injury accident, hit and run, in the 2200 block of Hidden Valley Road.
2:51 p.m. – Issued 26-year-old male a citation for open container at Third and Spruce Streets.
3:25 p.m. – Possible narcotic violation in the 200 block of North Main Street.
March 8
3:24 p.m. – Missing person, juvenile, reported in the 400 block of Beech Street.
10:17 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 300 block of Morehead Street.
March 9
1:01 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 100 block of West Third Street.
1:23 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
3:14 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
6:35 p.m. – Missing person, juvenile, reported in the 400 block of Beech Street.
6:54 p.m. – Citation issued to 19-year-old male for minor in possession in the 300 block of Main Street.
March 10
11:03 a.m. – Cited 19-year-old male for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce.
4:34 p.m. – Cited 21-year-old female for willful reckless driving, stop sign violation and driving under the influence, first offense, in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
10:09 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.