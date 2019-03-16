Try 3 months for $3
Police Beat

March 4

4:58 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 1600 block of West Sixth Street.

March 5

10:00 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of North Main Street.

11:33 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Maple Street.

March 6

10:49 a.m. – Burglary reported in the 400 block of Morehead Street.

12:07 p.m. – Arrested 29-year-old male for driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and driving under suspension in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

5:13 p.m. – Arrested 42-year-old male on Pennington County warrant and driving under suspension at Highway 385 and Sixth Street.

March 7

12:18 a.m. – Issued citation to 19-year-old male for possession of marijuana, less than an ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Main Street.

9:07 a.m. – Non-injury accident in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

11:54 a.m. – Non-injury accident, hit and run, in the 2200 block of Hidden Valley Road.

2:51 p.m. – Issued 26-year-old male a citation for open container at Third and Spruce Streets.

3:25 p.m. – Possible narcotic violation in the 200 block of North Main Street.

March 8

3:24 p.m. – Missing person, juvenile, reported in the 400 block of Beech Street.

10:17 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 300 block of Morehead Street.

March 9

1:01 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 100 block of West Third Street.

1:23 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

3:14 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

6:35 p.m. – Missing person, juvenile, reported in the 400 block of Beech Street.

6:54 p.m. – Citation issued to 19-year-old male for minor in possession in the 300 block of Main Street.

March 10

11:03 a.m. – Cited 19-year-old male for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce.

4:34 p.m. – Cited 21-year-old female for willful reckless driving, stop sign violation and driving under the influence, first offense, in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

10:09 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.