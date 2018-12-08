Try 1 month for 99¢
Police Beat
Nov. 26

9:05 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Fifth and Shelton streets.

12:15 p.m. – Theft of a bicycle reported in the 500 block of Lake Street.

Nov. 27

12:10 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported near the Pine Ridge Job Corps.

10:25 a.m. – Theft from vehicle reported in the 1000 block of Mai Street.

11:19 a.m. – Burglary reported in the 200 block of Ann Street.

4:50 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.

Nov. 30

4:47 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 500 block of Linden Street.

Dec. 1

1:32 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.

10:21 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.

Dec. 2

12:38 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Maple Street.

12:42 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

1:34 a.m. – Issued citation to 22-year-old male for disorderly house in the 200 block of Maple Street.

11:47 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Oak Street.

12:19 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of Oak Street.

12:27 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of Oak Street.

4:53 p.m. – Arrested 30-year-old male on a felony escape warrant in the 100 block of Pine Street.

9:25 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 200 block of Pine Street.

10:53 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 200 block of Pine Street.

11:24 p.m. – Suspected narcotics violation in the 200 block of Pine Street.

