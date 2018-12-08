Police Beat

Nov. 26
9:05 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Fifth and Shelton streets.
12:15 p.m. – Theft of a bicycle reported in the 500 block of Lake Street.
Nov. 27
12:10 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported near the Pine Ridge Job Corps.
10:25 a.m. – Theft from vehicle reported in the 1000 block of Mai Street.
11:19 a.m. – Burglary reported in the 200 block of Ann Street.
4:50 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.
Nov. 30
4:47 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 500 block of Linden Street.
Dec. 1
1:32 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
10:21 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.
Dec. 2
12:38 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Maple Street.
12:42 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
1:34 a.m. – Issued citation to 22-year-old male for disorderly house in the 200 block of Maple Street.
11:47 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Oak Street.
12:19 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of Oak Street.
12:27 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of Oak Street.
4:53 p.m. – Arrested 30-year-old male on a felony escape warrant in the 100 block of Pine Street.
9:25 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 200 block of Pine Street.
10:53 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 200 block of Pine Street.
11:24 p.m. – Suspected narcotics violation in the 200 block of Pine Street.