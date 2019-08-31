{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

Aug. 19

3:09 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 200 block of Mears Street.

Aug. 20

6:48 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported on North Main Street.

9:56 a.m. – Theft by check or credit card reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.

11:15 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of West King Street.

2:25 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.

10:33 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

Aug. 23

10:04 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Pinecrest Drive.

10:45 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 800 block of West Sixth Street.

8:34 p.m. – Third degree assault reported in the 300 block of Main Street.

Aug. 24

2:08 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Main Street.

10:55 a.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

12:43 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 300 block of Ann Street.

8:24 p.m. – Theft of bicycle reported in the 100 block of Morehead Street.

Aug. 25

9:23 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at Third and Ann streets.

1:37 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

3:50 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1100 block of West 10th Street.

Aug. 26

12:06 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

