Police Beat

Aug. 13
12:28 p.m. – Possible burglary in the 200 block of North Main Street.
1:26 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 500 block of Linden Street.
9:50 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
10:21 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of Ann Street.
Aug. 14
1:08 a.m. – Arrested 41-year-old male for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 16600 block of Highway 385.
5:01 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 100 block of Lake Street.
Aug. 15
12:12 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Ann Street.
9:15 a.m. – Fire reported on White River road.
12:27 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 500 block of Oak Street in Crawford.
7:05 p.m. – Fire reported in the Wood Reserve near Crawford, mutual aid requested.
Aug. 16
8:13 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Morehead Street.
10:24 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 100 block of Lake Street.
4:10 p.m. – Non-injury accident on Hidden Valley Road.
11:55 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at Third and Ann streets.
Aug. 17
1:10 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of North Mears Street.
1:30 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Main Street.
1:46 a.m. – Male is intoxicated, semi-conscious, fell and hit head on West Second Street.
2:40 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of West Second Street.
Aug. 18
1:44 a.m. – Issued 20-year-old male a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Bordeaux Street.
Aug. 19
7:39 a.m. – Non-injury accident in the 300 block of Shelton Street.
3:06 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 900 block of West Highway 20.