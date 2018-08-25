Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police Beat
Aug. 13

12:28 p.m. – Possible burglary in the 200 block of North Main Street.

1:26 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 500 block of Linden Street.

9:50 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

10:21 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of Ann Street.

Aug. 14

1:08 a.m. – Arrested 41-year-old male for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 16600 block of Highway 385.

5:01 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 100 block of Lake Street.

Aug. 15

12:12 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Ann Street.

9:15 a.m. – Fire reported on White River road.

12:27 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 500 block of Oak Street in Crawford.

7:05 p.m. – Fire reported in the Wood Reserve near Crawford, mutual aid requested.

Aug. 16

8:13 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Morehead Street.

10:24 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 100 block of Lake Street.

4:10 p.m. – Non-injury accident on Hidden Valley Road.

11:55 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at Third and Ann streets.

Aug. 17

1:10 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of North Mears Street.

1:30 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Main Street.

1:46 a.m. – Male is intoxicated, semi-conscious, fell and hit head on West Second Street.

2:40 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of West Second Street.

Aug. 18

1:44 a.m. – Issued 20-year-old male a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Bordeaux Street.

Aug. 19

7:39 a.m. – Non-injury accident in the 300 block of Shelton Street.

3:06 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 900 block of West Highway 20.

