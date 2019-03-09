Police Beat

Feb. 25
7:57 a.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
10:55 a.m. – Theft of a motor vehicle reported in the 800 block of Highway 385.
1:53 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 300 block of Lake Street.
Feb. 26
8:43 a.m. – Non-injury accident, hit and run, reported in the 800 block of West Third Street.
12:58 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 100 block of Maple Street.
2:55 p.m. – Suspected child abuse reported in the 100 block of Maple Street.
2:55 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 100 block of Maple Street.
Feb. 27
9:24 a.m. – Issued citation to 23-year-old male for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, in the 200 block of Pine Street.
10:34 a.m. – Search warrant served in the 200 block of Pine Street.
10:34 a.m. – Issued citation to 31-year-old female for disorderly house in the 200 block of Pine Street.
3:14 p.m. – Sexual assault reported.
Feb. 28
12:52 a.m. – Search warrant served in the 400 block of Morehead Street.
2:10 a.m. – Search warrant served in the 400 block of Morehead Street.
2:48 a.m. – Citation issued to 19-year-old male for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in the 400 block of Morehead Street.
2:55 a.m. – Disturbance, disorderly house, reported in the 400 block of Morehead Street.
8:10 a.m. – Non-injury accident in the 1000 block of Main Street.
11:14 a.m. – Non-injury accident in the 200 block of Main Street.
3:45 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Morehead Street.
March 1
11:05 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 900 block of West Highway 20.
11:12 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 900 block of West Highway 20.
5:02 p.m. – Cited 39-year-old female for theft by shoplifting in the 500 block of Linden Street.
5:34 p.m. – Arrested 39-year-old female for Hall County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation in the 500 block of Linden Street.
11:06 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
11:21 p.m. – Cited male subject for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, in the 200 block of Oak Street.
March 2
4:07 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.
March 3
7:13 a.m. – Non-injury accident in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
3:18 p.m. – Citation issued to 17-year-old male for driving too fast for conditions at Shelton and Third streets.
11:43 p.m. – Arrested 34-year-old female for third degree assault, driving under suspension and disturbing the peace in the 900 block of West Highway 20.
March 4
1:15 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
1:24 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 900 block of West Highway 20.