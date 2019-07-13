{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

July 1

6:55 a.m. – Theft from vehicle reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.

9:21 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 16700 block of Highway 385.

10:20 a.m. – Theft by check/credit card reported in the 900 block of Chadron Avenue.

10:39 a.m. – Arrested 39-year-old female for third degree domestic assault in the 200 block of Pine Street.

3:48 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Chapin Street.

July 2

12:47 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of West Second Street.

1:12 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of West Second Street.

10:41 a.m. – 42-year-old male cited for marijuana, less than one ounce, on Airport Road.

11:06 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 400 block of North Main Street.

8:59 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Pinecrest Drive.

July 3

3:10 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 400 block of Mears Street.

10:24 p.m. – Disturbance, fireworks, reported in the 200 block of North Chadron Avenue.

10:38 p.m. – Disturbance, fireworks, reported in the 100 block of Maple Street.

July 4

10:43 p.m. – Smoke reported in the 1000 block of Highway 20.

10:46 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of Shelton Street.

11:13 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.

July 5

10:01 p.m. – Disturbance, fireworks, reported in the 1100 block of East Third Street.

July 6

10:46 a.m. – Citation issued to 20-year-old male for dog at large in the 400 block of East Second Street.

9:13 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of Maple Street.

July 7

4:31 a.m. – Third degree assault reported in the 300 block of East Third Street. Male was conscious and breathing, bleeding from the face.

5:20 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of East Third Street.

2:32 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.

5:17 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

July 8

1:56 a.m. – Citation issued to 19-year-old female for minor in possession of alcohol in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

