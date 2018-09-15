Police Beat

Aug. 31
3:13 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
3:29 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
3:37 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 400 block of East Second Street.
5:32 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 400 block of East Sixth Street.
8:45 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Main Street.
8:45 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 100 block of Main Street.
8:54 p.m. – Citation issued to 53-year-old female for open container of alcohol in the 100 block of Main Street.
10:07 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of Shelton Street.
Sept. 1
1:43 a.m. – Arrested 21-year-old female for driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, in the 200 block of Lake Street.
Sept. 2
10:16 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of North Pine Street.
3:09 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported on Annin Street in Crawford.
9:07 p.m. – Theft of a bicycle reported at Westview Estates.
Sept. 3
11:30 a.m. – Report of smoke in the 900 block of Chadron Avenue.
3:40 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of North Chadron Avneue.
5:07 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of Lake Street.
Sept. 4
10:21 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances in the 700 block of First Street in Crawford.
10:24 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances in the 500 block of Linden Street.
12:37 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Second Street in Crawford.
1:13 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
2:56 p.m. – Warrant arrest made in the 400 block of Main Street.
Sept. 5
9:24 a.m. – Warrant arrest made in the 400 block of Elm Street in Crawford.
1:19 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 900 block of West Highway 20.
6:50 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported on Faulk Road near Whitney.
7:45 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in Wilson Park.
8:07 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of Fifth Street in Crawford.
Sept. 6
2:06 a.m. – Third degree assault reported in the 500 block of West Eighth Street.
11:45 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of West Third Street.
1:11 p.m. – Warrant arrest made in the 300 block of West Third Street.
1:24 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 300 block of West Third Street.
7:28 p.m. – Warrant arrest made in the 400 block of Main Street in Harrison.
8:10 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Maple Street.
9:23 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at Second and Mears streets.
Sept. 9
12:14 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 300 block of McPherson Street in Crawford.