Police Beat
Aug. 31

3:13 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

3:29 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

3:37 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 400 block of East Second Street.

5:32 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 400 block of East Sixth Street.

8:45 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

8:45 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

8:54 p.m. – Citation issued to 53-year-old female for open container of alcohol in the 100 block of Main Street.

10:07 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of Shelton Street.

Sept. 1

1:43 a.m. – Arrested 21-year-old female for driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, in the 200 block of Lake Street.

Sept. 2

10:16 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of North Pine Street.

3:09 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported on Annin Street in Crawford.

9:07 p.m. – Theft of a bicycle reported at Westview Estates.

Sept. 3

11:30 a.m. – Report of smoke in the 900 block of Chadron Avenue.

3:40 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of North Chadron Avneue.

5:07 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of Lake Street.

Sept. 4

10:21 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances in the 700 block of First Street in Crawford.

10:24 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances in the 500 block of Linden Street.

12:37 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Second Street in Crawford.

1:13 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

2:56 p.m. – Warrant arrest made in the 400 block of Main Street.

Sept. 5

9:24 a.m. – Warrant arrest made in the 400 block of Elm Street in Crawford.

1:19 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 900 block of West Highway 20.

6:50 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported on Faulk Road near Whitney.

7:45 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in Wilson Park.

8:07 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of Fifth Street in Crawford.

Sept. 6

2:06 a.m. – Third degree assault reported in the 500 block of West Eighth Street.

11:45 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of West Third Street.

1:11 p.m. – Warrant arrest made in the 300 block of West Third Street.

1:24 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 300 block of West Third Street.

7:28 p.m. – Warrant arrest made in the 400 block of Main Street in Harrison.

8:10 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Maple Street.

9:23 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at Second and Mears streets.

Sept. 9

12:14 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 300 block of McPherson Street in Crawford.

