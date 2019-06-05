{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

May 28

11:06 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Royal Court.

2:36 p.m. - Assault reported in the 100 block of West Niobrara Ave. Citations for third degree assault given to 14-year-old and 12-year-old males. 

2:50 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of North Maple Street. 

3:25 p.m. - Non-injury accident reported in the 1300 block of West Highway 20.

May 29

10:29 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Shelton Street.

11:52 a.m. - Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of Morehead Street

11:58 a.m. - Driving Under Suspension reported in the 900 block of West Highway 20. 31-year-old male arrested for D.U.S. and child restraint violation.

4:55 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Ann Street.

9:50 p.m. - Disturbance, loud party reported in the 600 block of Pine Street

May 30

9:51 a.m. - Non-injury accident reported in the 2200 block of Hidden Valley Road.

10:38 a.m. - Non-injury accident reported at 1st and Main Street. Citation issued to 59-year-old female for failure to yield right of way. 

10:45 a.m. - Theft, fuel drive off reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

4:46 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

11:05 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Main Street. 

11:26 p.m. - Disturbing the peace reported in the 300 block of Chadron Ave. 32-year-old-male arrested for disturbing the peace. 

May 31

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

2:56 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported at 2nd and Main Street. 

4:48 a.m. - Narcotic violation at 300 block of Main Street

7:18 a.m. - Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of West 4th Street. 

10:26 a.m. - Weapon law violation in the 200 block of Cedar Street. 42-year-old male arrested for felony possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

June 1

1:37 a.m. - Narcotic violation in the 200 block of Main Street. 

5:02 a.m. - Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Main Street.

5:48 a.m. - Domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Maple Street.

1:15 p.m. - Non-injury accident reported in the 1200 block of West 6th Street

1:38 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in Westview Trailer Court.

8:56 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

11:06 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of West 8th Street.

11:33 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Maple Street.

June 2

11:59 a.m. - Liquor law violation reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20. 

12:20 p.m. - Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.

1:33 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported at Linden Street and 20.

6:55 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0