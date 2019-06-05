Police Beat

May 28
11:06 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Royal Court.
2:36 p.m. - Assault reported in the 100 block of West Niobrara Ave. Citations for third degree assault given to 14-year-old and 12-year-old males.
2:50 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of North Maple Street.
3:25 p.m. - Non-injury accident reported in the 1300 block of West Highway 20.
May 29
10:29 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Shelton Street.
11:52 a.m. - Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of Morehead Street
11:58 a.m. - Driving Under Suspension reported in the 900 block of West Highway 20. 31-year-old male arrested for D.U.S. and child restraint violation.
4:55 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Ann Street.
9:50 p.m. - Disturbance, loud party reported in the 600 block of Pine Street
May 30
9:51 a.m. - Non-injury accident reported in the 2200 block of Hidden Valley Road.
10:38 a.m. - Non-injury accident reported at 1st and Main Street. Citation issued to 59-year-old female for failure to yield right of way.
10:45 a.m. - Theft, fuel drive off reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
4:46 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
11:05 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Main Street.
11:26 p.m. - Disturbing the peace reported in the 300 block of Chadron Ave. 32-year-old-male arrested for disturbing the peace.
May 31
2:56 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported at 2nd and Main Street.
4:48 a.m. - Narcotic violation at 300 block of Main Street
7:18 a.m. - Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of West 4th Street.
10:26 a.m. - Weapon law violation in the 200 block of Cedar Street. 42-year-old male arrested for felony possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
June 1
1:37 a.m. - Narcotic violation in the 200 block of Main Street.
5:02 a.m. - Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
5:48 a.m. - Domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Maple Street.
1:15 p.m. - Non-injury accident reported in the 1200 block of West 6th Street
1:38 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in Westview Trailer Court.
8:56 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
11:06 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of West 8th Street.
11:33 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Maple Street.
June 2
11:59 a.m. - Liquor law violation reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
12:20 p.m. - Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.
1:33 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported at Linden Street and 20.
6:55 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.