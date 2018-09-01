Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police Beat
Aug. 20

11:04 a.m. – Theft of fuel – drive-off- reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

Aug. 21

8:05 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of East 10th Street.

10:37 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.

10:51 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.

12:10 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Shelton Street.

5:45 p.m. – Theft of a bicycle reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.

9:07 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.

9:24 p.m. – Issued citation to 14-year-old female for minor in possession of alcohol in the 200 block of Oak Street.

Aug. 22

11:15 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Coates Street in Crawford.

Aug. 23

2:40 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

8:08 a.m. – Trespassing in the 100 block of Pine Crest Drive.

9:31 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Cedar Street.

9:54 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Shelton Street.

10:31 a.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 900 block of West Highway 20.

1:36 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 1000 block of Main Street.

5:08 p.m. – Animal bite reported in the 800 block of King Street.

10:39 p.m. – Issued male subject a citation for disorderly house in the 400 block of Bordeaux Street.

Aug. 24

3:45 p.m. – Injury accident reported on Highway 385.

5:57 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

7:57 p.m. – Issued male subject a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1100 block of West Highway 20.

8:57 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of North Main Street.

9:39 p.m. – 21-year-old male reported conscious, breathing, possible alcohol poisoning in the 400 block of King Street.

Aug. 25

3:33 a.m. – Male involved in a fight, bleeding from mouth, conscious and breathing, in the 200 block of Oak Street.

Aug. 26

8:15 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 600 block of West Second Street.

2:42 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 300 block of Main Street.

6:40 p.m. – Smoke reported on Bordeaux Road.

6:46 p.m. – Citation issued to 32-year-old female for littering in the 600 block of Main Street.

7:27 p.m. – Citation issued to 20-year-old female for dog at large, first offense, in the 800 block of West Second Street.

9:58 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of Elm Street.

10:14 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 700 block of First Street in Crawford.

