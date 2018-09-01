Police Beat

Aug. 20
11:04 a.m. – Theft of fuel – drive-off- reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
Aug. 21
8:05 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of East 10th Street.
10:37 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.
10:51 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.
12:10 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Shelton Street.
5:45 p.m. – Theft of a bicycle reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
9:07 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
9:24 p.m. – Issued citation to 14-year-old female for minor in possession of alcohol in the 200 block of Oak Street.
Aug. 22
11:15 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Coates Street in Crawford.
Aug. 23
2:40 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
8:08 a.m. – Trespassing in the 100 block of Pine Crest Drive.
9:31 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Cedar Street.
9:54 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Shelton Street.
10:31 a.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 900 block of West Highway 20.
1:36 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 1000 block of Main Street.
5:08 p.m. – Animal bite reported in the 800 block of King Street.
10:39 p.m. – Issued male subject a citation for disorderly house in the 400 block of Bordeaux Street.
Aug. 24
3:45 p.m. – Injury accident reported on Highway 385.
5:57 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
7:57 p.m. – Issued male subject a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1100 block of West Highway 20.
8:57 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of North Main Street.
9:39 p.m. – 21-year-old male reported conscious, breathing, possible alcohol poisoning in the 400 block of King Street.
Aug. 25
3:33 a.m. – Male involved in a fight, bleeding from mouth, conscious and breathing, in the 200 block of Oak Street.
Aug. 26
8:15 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 600 block of West Second Street.
2:42 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 300 block of Main Street.
6:40 p.m. – Smoke reported on Bordeaux Road.
6:46 p.m. – Citation issued to 32-year-old female for littering in the 600 block of Main Street.
7:27 p.m. – Citation issued to 20-year-old female for dog at large, first offense, in the 800 block of West Second Street.
9:58 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of Elm Street.
10:14 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 700 block of First Street in Crawford.