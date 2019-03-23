Police Beat

March 12
8:03 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 100 block of West Third Street.
March 14
11:25 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of Henkins Drive.
11:36 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1000 block of West Highway 20.
11:42 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 300 block of North Lake Street.
March 15
8:25 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 1500 block of West Highway 20.
March 16
1:21 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
12:42 p.m. – Cited 31-year-old male for driving under suspension and failure to yield in the 1100 block of East Third Street.
11:53 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
March 17
1:24 a.m. – Issued citation to 19-year-old male for minor in possession of alcohol and speeding and issued a citation to a 19-year-old male for minor in possession of alcohol in the 500 block of West Third Street.
2:22 a.m. – Arrested 42-year-old male for refusal PBT and chemical test in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
9:53 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of Mears Street.
3:35 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 400 block of Mears Street.
4:36 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
11:46 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported four miles west of Chadron on Highway 20.
March 18
12:41 a.m. – Third degree assault reported in the 700 block of East Third Street.