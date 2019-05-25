{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

May 13

7:20 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported at West 10th and Morehead streets.

7:51 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported on Stockade Road.

3:15 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances in the 300 block of Main Street.

4:54 p.m. – Arrested 23-year-old female for third degree assault in the 400 block of Maple Street.

6:06 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of West Highway 20.

May 14

12:05 a.m. – Arrested 20-year-old male for domestic assault, MIP and obstructing a peace officer in Westview Trailer Court.

1:12 a.m. – Issued citation to a 20-year-old female for minor in possession of alcohol in the 100 block of North Main Street.

1:18 a.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 300 block of Main Street.

2:07 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.

6:46 a.m. – Citation issued to 30-year-old for dog at large, first offense, in the 400 block of King Street.

11:08 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 700 block of West Eighth Street.

8:10 p.m. – Issued citation for trespassing, first offense, in the 300 block of Main Street.

May 15

8:04 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.

11:51 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 180 block of North Pine Street.

10:23 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of East Third Street.

May 16

5:01 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of East Third Street.

7:56 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of East Third Street.

May 17

1:38 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Cedar Street.

10:03 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported at the city park in Crawford.

10:10 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported on West Highway 20.

May 18

1:55 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 800 block of West Third Street.

4:36 p.m. – Arrested 31-year-old female on a Pennington County warrant in the 500 block of Linden Street.

10:18 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in Sioux County.

May 19

7:49 p.m. – Verbal warning issued to individual for dog at large in the 400 block of Lake Street.

10:11 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.

10:37 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.

