Police Beat

May 13
7:20 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported at West 10th and Morehead streets.
7:51 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported on Stockade Road.
3:15 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances in the 300 block of Main Street.
4:54 p.m. – Arrested 23-year-old female for third degree assault in the 400 block of Maple Street.
6:06 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of West Highway 20.
May 14
12:05 a.m. – Arrested 20-year-old male for domestic assault, MIP and obstructing a peace officer in Westview Trailer Court.
1:12 a.m. – Issued citation to a 20-year-old female for minor in possession of alcohol in the 100 block of North Main Street.
1:18 a.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 300 block of Main Street.
2:07 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.
6:46 a.m. – Citation issued to 30-year-old for dog at large, first offense, in the 400 block of King Street.
11:08 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 700 block of West Eighth Street.
8:10 p.m. – Issued citation for trespassing, first offense, in the 300 block of Main Street.
May 15
8:04 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.
11:51 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 180 block of North Pine Street.
10:23 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of East Third Street.
May 16
5:01 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of East Third Street.
7:56 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of East Third Street.
May 17
1:38 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Cedar Street.
10:03 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported at the city park in Crawford.
10:10 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported on West Highway 20.
May 18
1:55 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 800 block of West Third Street.
4:36 p.m. – Arrested 31-year-old female on a Pennington County warrant in the 500 block of Linden Street.
10:18 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in Sioux County.
May 19
7:49 p.m. – Verbal warning issued to individual for dog at large in the 400 block of Lake Street.
10:11 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
10:37 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.