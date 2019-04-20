{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

April 8

8:19 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.

9:18 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.

10:57 a.m. – Search warrant served in the 1000 block of Maple Street.

8:01 p.m. – Cited 40-year-old male for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of Lake Street. Arrested a second 40-year-old male for domestic assault, third degree at the same address.

April 9

11:00 a.m. – Citation issued to 69-year-old male for trespassing, second degree, in the 500 block of North Maple Street.

9:37 p.m. – Issued citation to 15-year-old male for misuse of school permit and unsafe backing in the 500 block of West Eighth Street after a report of a non-injury accident.

April 10

6:05 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of Maple Street.

6:41 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 600 block of Pine Street. Arrested 28-year-old male for first de-gree trespassing.

1:28 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 600 block of King Street.

2:42 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Pine Street.

April 11

1:05 p.m. – Citation issued to 20-year-old male for possession of less than one ounce marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Main Street.

April 12

5:33 a.m. – Third degree assault reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.

10:22 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.

11:31 p.m. – Disturbance – fireworks – reported in the 400 block of Main Street.

April 13

2:33 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 400 block of Bordeaux Street.

2:56 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported on the east train track near Chadron.

5:35 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.

9:42 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of Highway 20.

April 14

12:59 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of Maple Street.

1:39 a.m. – Disturbance – fireworks – reported in the 100 block of East Fifth Street.

5:08 a.m. – Citation issued to 28-year-old male for criminal mischief and third degree assault in the 900 block of West Highway 20.

12:28 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported at West and Elm streets.

