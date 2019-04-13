Police Beat

April 1
8:13 a.m. - Arrested 29-year-old female for disturbing the peace and terroristic threats in the 700 block of Ann Street.
5:08 p.m. – Arrested26-year-old female for DUI, second offense, and driving under suspension in the 1500 block of West Sixth Street.
11:20 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.
April 2
4:48 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Pine Street.
10:18 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 700 block of Ann Street.
4:00 p.m. – Citation issued to 37-year-old male for shoplifting in the 500 block of Linden Street.
6:54 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 600 block of King Street.
7:20 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of West Bordeaux Street.
8:02 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 800 block of Maple Street.
April 4
1:55 p.m. – Arrested 66-year-old male for DUI, second offense, and refusal to submit to breath/chemical tests in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
2:03 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Shelton Street.
4:36 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 400 block of Maple Street.
5:00 p.m. – Narcotic violation suspected in the 400 block of Maple Street.
4:41 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 400 block of Maple Street.
9:24 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at 9th and Shelton streets.
11:31 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of West Second Street.
April 5
12:16 a.m. – Animal nuisance reported in the 200 block of North Chadron Avenue. Attempted to contact owner but met with negative results. Dog was in the backyard but was not barking.
12:44 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of West Third Street.
10:21 p.m. – Arrested 31-year-old male for third degree domestic assault, possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of Chadron Avenue.
April 6
1:07 a.m. – Arrested 44-year-old male for DUI, refusal to submit to chemical test, operating a vehicle without registration, driving under suspension and no proof of insurance at Highway 20 and Airport Road.
2:15 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.
April 7
12:52 a.m. – Issued citation to 20-year-old minor for possession of alcohol in the 500 block of Belle Fourche Avenue.
4:42 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Ash Street.
5:02 a.m. – Minor in possession of alcohol suspected in the 1000 block of Chapin Street.
12:07 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 900 block of West Highway 20.