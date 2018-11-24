Police Beat

Nov. 8
3:45 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 100 block of East Third Street.
8:03 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
Nov. 9
12:15 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of Main Street.
1:00 p.m. – Issued citation for open container to a 38-year-old male in the 500 block of East Seventh Street.
1:52 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 600 block of Main Street.
2:05 p.m. Arrested 38-year-old male for domestic assault, third degree in the 200 block of West Eight Street.
4:01 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
6:11 p.m. – Citation issued to 28-year-old male for dog at large, first offense, in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Nov. 10
12:34 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
8:06 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.
10:34 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Spruce Street.
Nov. 12
11:45 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Second and Shelton streets.
12:49 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1300 block of West Highway 20.
2:28 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Second and Pine streets.
4:26 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of Main Street.
5:18 p.m. – Cited 20-year-old male with possession of drug paraphernalia on Bartlett Road.
6:19 p.m. – Arrested 39-year-old male for carrying a concealed weapon and for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person in the 200 block of Pine Street.
Nov. 13
1:37 a.m. – Issued citation to 19-year-old female for possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the 1000 block of Maple Street.
2:28 a.m. – Issued citation to 19-year-old female for disorderly house in the 1000 block of Maple Street.
2:33 a.m. – Issued 19-year-old male a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Maple Street.
Nov. 14
12:34 p.m. – Citation issued to 28-year-old male for second offense dog at large in the 200 block of North Main Street.
4:53 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Spruce Street.
Nov. 15
12:13 a.m. – Issued citation to 18-year-old male for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of West Eighth Street.
6:13 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported. Citation issued to 51-year-old female of Chadron for no operator’s license, no insurance and failure to report an accident.
9:49 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Ash Street.