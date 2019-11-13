Police Beat

Oct. 27
10:26 a.m. - Animal at large reported in the 300 block of Lake Street.
5:12 p.m. - Missing juvenile reported in the 600 block of Morehead Street.
8:37 p.m. - Theft reported in the 800 block of Maple Street.
10:54 p.m. - Arrested a 29-year-old male for third degree domestic assault and two counts of disturbing the peace in the 200 block of Pine Street.
Oct. 28
5:04 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
11:42 a.m. - Found property reported in the 100 block of Main Street,
11:54 a.m. - Animal bite reported in the 900 block of Highway 385.
Oct. 29
4:48 a.m. - An alarm reported in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street.
1:36 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
2:02 p.m. - A death was reported in the 600 block of Pine Crest Drive.
11:40 p.m. - Trespassing reported in the 300 block of Maple Street.
Oct. 30
6:36 a.m. - Officers responded to a rescue call in the 400 block of Gordon Avenue.
11:17 p.m. - Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.
Oct. 31
3:35 a.m. - Open door reported in the 400 block of West Third Street.
10:14 a.m. - Animal nuisance reported on Westview Estates Court.
1:20 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Main Street.
3:36 p.m. - Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of Maple Street.
4:09 p.m. - Fuel theft-drive off reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
5:44 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of North Ann Street.
7:42 p.m. - Animal nuisance reported in the Chadron area.
11:09 p.m. - Disturbance reported in teh 1000 block of Main Street.
11:46 p.m. - Citation issued to a 19-year-old male for minor in possession of alcohol in the 300 block of Norfolk Street.
Nov. 1
1:28 a.m. - Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Main Street.
2:39 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of King Street.
4:11 a.m. - Citations issued to a 19-year-old male for first degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief, minor in possession of alcohol, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of King Street.
Nov. 3
7:30 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of Maple Street.
Nov. 4
10:26 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
1:33 p.m. - Trespassing reported in the 900 block of East Eighth Street.
7:31 p.m. - Arrested a 38-year-old male on two charges of theft by receiving stolen property at Regency Trailer Court.
10:43 p.m. - Disturbance reported in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.
Nov. 5
8:02 a.m. - Responded to a non-injury accident and issued a citation to a 24-year-old female for failure to yield right of way near the intersection of Seventh Street and Morehead Street.
8:54 a.m. - Animal nuisance reported in the 1400 block of West Eighth Street.
9:39 a.m. - Criminal mischief reported in the Chadron area.
12:15 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Mears Street.
1:43 p.m. - Animal at large reported in the 700 block of Parry Drive.
1:48 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Mears Street.
11:36 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of West 15th Street.
Nov. 9
2:34 p.m. - A disturbance reported in the 100 block of West 16th Street.
3:47 p.m. - Theft/telephone scam reported in the 100 block of Main Street.
8:05 p.m. - Alarm reported in the 1300 block of West Highway 20.
9:55 p.m. - Citation issued to a 16-year-old minor for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and minor in possession of tobacco near 10th and Chapin Street.
Nov. 10
12:01 a.m. Liquor law violation was reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
2:29 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported in the 700 block of Microtel Drive.